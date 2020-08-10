UK Broker Awards – Meet the shortlist – The Achievement Award

The Achievement Award at the UK Broker Awards is one of the most important accolades in the business.

A host of luminaries have taken home the trophy in the past, including Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers Association, Fresh Insurance founder Lisa Powis, and Coversure’s Mark Coverdale to name a few.

Only the people who have dedicated their lives to the broker community, built successful and stable businesses and, crucially, given back to the broker space take home this trophy