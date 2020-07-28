Unprecedented challenge for broker PI as prices double and exclusions threaten non-compliance

News analysis: Experts question legality of Covid-19 exclusions in brokers' PI policies and warn of trouble with doubling of premiums, providers reducing capacity, as compliance specialists call on the FCA to make it clear whether Covid-19 exclusions are allowed.

Brokers risk being heavily impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, as experts warn they will struggle to find professional indemnity (PI) insurance that includes cover for claims arising from the pandemic.

PI specialists have urged the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to bring clarity on whether brokers could be left non compliant if they cannot secure cover for losses relating to Covid-19.

Insurers rushed to exclude Covid-19 from brokers’ PI policies earlier this year in response to the surge in business interruption claims.

But Mike Cranny, compliance consultancy director at Create Solutions, questioned whether this approach is legal.

“Whether they’ve given any thought to whether they’re actually allowed to do it or not, I doubt it, insurers are just trying to exclude anything they possible can, they’re in panic mode,” Crannyclaimed.

He flagged that the move will affect brokers differently as those who renewed their policies before the pandemic hit will have cheaper and wider cover than those who are looking to renew their policies now, with the prices of premiums reportedly doubling.

Rules

Cranny added that the rules around brokers’ PI are “obscure”. He explained that brokers are required to take out PI insurance which must include terms which “make provision for cover in respect of claims for which the firm might be liable”.

This includes cover for compensation awarded to customers by the Financial Ombudsman Service.

“This is the ambiguity – ‘make provision for cover’,” the compliance expert continued.

He added: “I think the FCA will turn around and say you can’t exclude it. PI insurance is there to protect the firm against failure and if the firm fails the claim goes to the FSCS [Financial Services Compensation Scheme].

“The last thing they want is the FSCS to pick up all the bills. PI insurance is related to the risks that the broker is facing and he’s paying a premium accordingly.”

Clarity

Branko Bjelobaba, managing director at compliance consultancy firm Branko Limited, also called on the FCA to make its position clear.

He stated: “We need to have the FCA answer this question – can a broker buy cover PI cover that excludes Covid-19 and will that be compliant? Or will buying this cover be non-compliant and will they be breaching threshold conditions in buying this cover?”

He also questioned whether this type of cover could be sold with an exclusion for Covid-19 without it being “prominent to the buyer that you risk a massive exposure”.

The FCA has indicated that it does not consider brokers to be on the hook for advice to do with pandemic cover.

According to Bjelobaba, one of the drivers behind the hardening of the brokers’ PI market is the business interruption test case currently being brought by the FCA against eight insurers with the aim to decide whether BI policies should respond to the pandemic.

He continued: “So depending on the way the court case goes if insurers win, which I very much doubt, clients will be left high and dry and policies won’t respond.

“In our litigious culture I am sure there are firms out there encouraging their clients to have a go at their insurance broker for failing to arrange suitable cover.”

Exits

Meanwhile, Charles Manchester, chief executive officer of Manchester Underwriting Management, argued that broker PI premiums have been “too cheap” for the last 20 years.

In his view, this has led to a number of providers dipping into the market and then pulling out again a few years later when hit by a large loss.

Manchester continued: “Insurers come in and write insurance broker PI and they’ll write it for two or three years and the losses can be covered by the low premium.

“Then all of a sudden they get a fire claim that’s not covered and there’s a £20m hit. Then they pull out or put their rates up.”

He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has made insurers and managing general agents nervous which has pushed the prices up and led to a few providers pulling out of the market completely.

Manchester warned that the situation could lead to brokers struggling to get cover, particularly those who have been affected by coronavirus claims.

“If you’re a broker that specialises in restaurant insurance, you’ll have a lot of unhappy customers,” he added.

“These brokers may struggle to get cover for Covid-19 unless their current provider is still there.”

He further urged brokers to be careful about who their insurers are, adding that “continuity of insurer is a good thing”.

“They need to start their renewal process well before they normally would so that if they have a problem they’ll have time to do something about it,” he added.

Lloyd’s

Carl Evans, group chief executive – professional risks at broker Griffiths & Armour, detailed that the PI market for all professions is hardening and flagged that 2020 was going to be “more of a challenging year for brokers”.

He explained that the change in the market goes back to Lloyd’s ‘Decile 10’ strategy and a report around its performance gap that the market published in 2018.

At the time, Lloyd’s announced that it would take a tougher stance on loss-making syndicates and that its prudential oversight priority required the market to “close the performance gap”.

The move has previously been identified by experts as being the catalyst behind recent market exits and run-offs across the whole of the insurance market.

“It [the report] names and shames the ten worst performers at Lloyd’s and non-US professional indemnity insurance was the second worst performing class,” Evans explained.

He remarked that the PI market had been very competitive with low rates and an active claims environment for a long time.

“Lloyd’s were pretty tough on the syndicates, and the other insurers followed Lloyd’s lead straight away,” Evans continued.

“They needed to build rate strength and future resilience into their plans. Some could do it, but lots of business plans were rejected by Lloyd’s. Every insurer operating in this class started to analyse closer exactly what they were doing and why they were doing it.”

Capacity

The move resulted in providers withdrawing from the sector, capacity reducing and prices increasing, but Evans noted that the first areas of the PI market to be impacted were related to construction and cladding, while brokers had faired “reasonably well”.

“But brokers are going to get a bit more of the treatment in 2020 because they haven’t been given it in 2019,” he warned. “The whole of the market is being re-rated and re-evaluated.”

Evans further noted that there would be no “crisis of cover” but he urged brokers to try to obtain policies that include Covid-19 if possible.

“I don’t believe insurance brokers have done very much wrong, these are risks which should not really be covered by the commercial market place,” he continued.

“This is damaging for the reputation of the industry and it’s a real challenge the likes of which we’ve never seen before.”

