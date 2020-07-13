Covid-19 to boost broker M&A

David Hopwood, of Marsh Networks, predicts the pace of M&A will increase as the UK moves out of lockdown.

David Hopwood, CEO of the newly merged Marsh Networks, has reported that mergers and acquisitions in the broker space are likely to grow after a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When covid hit the M&A pace was put on pause as brokers looks to deal with an increase in enquiries and claims.

“But we’ve now seen those conversations restarted and new brokers are talking about selling.”

MBOs

Hopwood also said that there was a growing interest in management buyouts (MBOs).

“We’ve always had one or two enquiries but there has been a spike,” he noted.

“With the impact of Covid brokers have re-evaluated. They are looking into working digitally and invest more into that digital space.”

Hopwood has also seen brokers sell off books of business.

“The pandemic has refocused thinking and we have seen examples where brokers have looked to realign.”

M&A is being driven by brokers who see they need to invest in their business but “do not have the means or the desire”, Hopwood explained.

“We will be seeing a huge amount more M&A than we normally would,” he predicted.

Size

He also suspected that the sector would witness an increase in smaller deals going forward.

“We are seeing more interest from brokers in the network who are looking to buy.

“Smaller brokers are more comfortable with being bought by other smaller firms as they see an alignment in culture and strategy.”

Marsh Networks was created in January this year after the broker merged the three networks in its portfolio, Bluefin Network, Purple Partnership, and Marsh ProBroker.

He said that since the changes were announced there has been zero attrition in terms of membership because Marsh Networks has not asked its brokers to do anything differently if they don’t want to.

Merger

Hopwood stated that Covid-19 had slowed down the logistics of merging the three organisations as businesses look to service clients and become adept at trading over platforms such as Zoom.

“It has put the timetable back a bit. We were focused on looking after the brokers…We’re still looking to have it all in place by the end of the year.”

Since the outbreak the business has been assisting its brokers with HR and marketing support and working with members on mental health of staff.

“There are a lot more Zoom meetings,” he noted. “We are even signing up new members via Zoom.”

He reported that current members were seeing healthy renewal business but new business was more difficult.

However, “brokers are getting good feedback [from clients]. They were on the case from the word go”.

