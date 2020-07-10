Exploring new opportunities

Broker Extra 2020: With growing numbers of customers disillusioned with insurance and questioning its worth, along with changing needs, does the market need to innovate? This session looked at the issues from a wide perspective.

The panel: John Pennick, professional risks director, Berkeley Insurance Group, Sean Rowley, insurance product development, Collective Benefits, Dean Sobers, senior writer and researcher, Which? and Matt Wood, head of pricing, By Miles

Over the past four months of lockdown, there has been a huge shift in terms of risk. Moderator Sian Barton, who is also editor of Insurance Age, began by asking if the pandemic has changed the way brokers must interact with their customers in the future.

John Pennick said: “The conversation has shifted from physical to digital risks and there is now far more realisation about how valuable a computer network is. There is also now more understanding that traditional business interruption cover cannot be relied on for some risks and so people are thinking more about cyber.”

He added while more clients are interested in cyber, there remained a challenge for brokers in communicating what the risks are, although there was growing understanding of what malware infections and hacking were and how damaging they could be. He continued that there also needed to be detailed discussions around BI and what it provided.

What customers want

Dean Sobers cut to the chase and said feedback from consumers suggested some products were not fit for purpose. “There is a demand for reliable insurance and products that are straightforward. It is not a new thing for people to assume the worst about an insurer’s intentions, but for some, it now seems their long-head cynicism has been validated.”

Which? is primarily a consumer organisation, so he said it was particularly evident that they had received complaints relating to travel insurance. “People have had to look at terms and conditions for the first time and found it did not provide cover where they assumed it would.”

Sobers explained this was in areas where holidays had been cancelled due to government advice and added it had proved hard to recoup money, although, he said travel providers were to blame in some cases. “People have been frustrated and been bounced around and insurers will need to work hard to rebuild trust.”

Will price remain king?

Arguably, low cost cover, which fails to protect comprehensively, is often to blame when consumers complain, but will there be a flight to quality and will people be prepared to pay more for better products?

It was broadly felt this may not be feasible and Sobers said he believed price would always be a factor, because “insurance is not aspirational – you need it, so yes, price is an unavoidable consideration.”

Understanding needs

Looking at customer needs, Sean Rowley called for product designers to take a more simplistic approach. “If you are structuring solutions, it is easy to lose track of the problems you are trying to solve.

“We are in a situation where many are under-served and also where organisations and employers are changing, so we need to understand what is happening and not lose sight of this with products.”

Meanwhile, Matt Wood, said that his company’s offering has proven itself as timely and suited to the current situation, since it provides cover only when a vehicle is being used. It remains to be seen if more insurers – joining LV and Admiral - will refund premiums to customers who stopped driving, or drove little, during the lockdown.

As Wood said: “There are unknowns but it seems some motor insurers have had a big windfall although there is also the issue of there being less repairers around and perhaps higher credit hire costs, but it should be made clear what will go back to the customer.”

Rowley also mused whether the pandemic could also provide greater understanding. “Perceptions are changing and things are no longer seen as safe, secure and stable as before, which could mean more want the protection from insurance.”

Digital rises

Panellists were asked if they felt there was growing confidence in a fully digital marketplace. Sobers began by saying although expanding fast, consumers were not homogenous and there would also need to be more intervention in more nuanced cases. He added that recent months had also revealed problems in contacting insurers, particularly when there was a claim and that phone calls could often mean a better result than digital communication.

However, Pennick agreed digital was often a preferred route, including in commercial lines. “People want to be able to access their insurance online and they don’t want hard copies – we don’t get the number of calls we used to get, say, two or five years ago. There has been a lot of digital progress.”

Rowley said digital advances would be a key part of the distribution model going forward, including data driven risk assessment, and he also questioned whether insurers and brokers needed large contact centres, now it was shown that many could work efficiently from home.

Wood said his business had done well during the lockdown, with people only paying if they drove and he added that transferring to home working had been seamless. He added business was also boosted by now having legacy systems to slow down processes.

What are the barriers to new products?

The potential of cyber protection for businesses of all shapes and sizes has been well documented, but could growing awareness of digital risks mean it finally breaks through into a wider audience?

Pennick said cyber a good example of some of the barriers which insurers can put up. “Some insurers require highly technical forms to be filled out that people may not know the answers to and this brings the whole process to an abrupt end or at least slows it down. But, we have seen a trend for some insurers to make the process really easy and I hope this will continue.”

He added that some also “don’t speak the language of the IT world and so don’t understand the risk or the wordings, resulting in a disconnect. There is improvement, but there is still a way to go with education and how brokers engage with clients.”

Looking ahead

As the lockdown slowly draws to a close – or at least many are hoping so – there is clearly an opportunity for new products and also better working practice. The panel all agreed that they had reaped the benefits of home working and had no desire for a full return to office life and all its distractions.

The issue of whether there would be widescale flexible insurance – as with By Miles – was seen as possible, but it remains too early to tell on insurer appetite. Given the state of the economy, there may be a lull before we see much change and Pennick said some insurers were “pulling up the drawbridge” to assess damage. Rowley added that he saw data developments helping insurers in product and claims development, but again, this can only be supposed at present.

Sobers, meanwhile, said work to repair and rebuild trust needed to be the focus and added experts used by Which? such as solicitors had found policies difficult to interpret, which shows that consumers have been let down.

New products and a more innovative market are undoubtedly needed, but this session also emphasised that putting things right must also be top of the agenda.

The Broker Extra networking platform is available over the next few days and the recorded discussions are now available on-demand.