WTW calls shareholder meeting on Aon deal
A meeting of Willis Tower Watson shareholders has been called as US Department of Justice calls for more information on the £22.9bn merger.
Willis Towers Watson has called its shareholders to two meetings on 26 August this year to discuss its acquisition by Aon.
A filing by Aon showed that the meetings were set to take place.
In addition, it revealed that the US Department of Justice has requested more information on the deal under antitrust rules.
Aon and WTW filed a report form about the deal on 24 April. However, on 26 May Aon withdrew that form and refiled it on 28 May.
The document detailed: “On June 29, 2020, the Antitrust Division issued a Request for Additional Information and Documentary Materials, referred to as a “Second Request,” to each party.
The document continued: “The issuance of the Second Requests extends the waiting period until 11:59 p.m. EDT on the 30th day after certification of substantial compliance with such Second Requests by both parties (however, the parties could agree with the Antitrust Division not to consummate the transaction for some period of time after the waiting period expires).”
Timing
The move may delay progression of the deal.
The document noted: “As a practical matter, if Second Requests are issued, it could take a significant period of time to achieve substantial compliance with such Second Requests.”
It was announced on 9 March that Aon and WTW are set to merge in an all-stock transaction which values the combined businesses at approximately $80bn.
Aon CEO Greg Case described the £22.9bn deals as the most meaningful in Aon’s history.
The companies first confirmed they were in talks in March last year, but one day later Aon said it intended to walk away from a potential deal.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- RSA walks back on Marsh criticism in FCA's BI test case
- Blog: What challenges await new Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc
- Blanc flags radical action as she steps into Aviva CEO role
- Chubb flags huge Covid-19 losses
- Pikl moves forward with property and vehicle MGA
- Amanda Blanc replaces Tulloch as Aviva CEO
- The Fallout - Insurance brokers and the coronavirus pandemic