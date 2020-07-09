WTW calls shareholder meeting on Aon deal

A meeting of Willis Tower Watson shareholders has been called as US Department of Justice calls for more information on the £22.9bn merger.

Willis Towers Watson has called its shareholders to two meetings on 26 August this year to discuss its acquisition by Aon.

A filing by Aon showed that the meetings were set to take place.

In addition, it revealed that the US Department of Justice has requested more information on the deal under antitrust rules.

Aon and WTW filed a report form about the deal on 24 April. However, on 26 May Aon withdrew that form and refiled it on 28 May.

The document detailed: “On June 29, 2020, the Antitrust Division issued a Request for Additional Information and Documentary Materials, referred to as a “Second Request,” to each party.

The document continued: “The issuance of the Second Requests extends the waiting period until 11:59 p.m. EDT on the 30th day after certification of substantial compliance with such Second Requests by both parties (however, the parties could agree with the Antitrust Division not to consummate the transaction for some period of time after the waiting period expires).”

Timing

The move may delay progression of the deal.

The document noted: “As a practical matter, if Second Requests are issued, it could take a significant period of time to achieve substantial compliance with such Second Requests.”

It was announced on 9 March that Aon and WTW are set to merge in an all-stock transaction which values the combined businesses at approximately $80bn.

Aon CEO Greg Case described the £22.9bn deals as the most meaningful in Aon’s history.

The companies first confirmed they were in talks in March last year, but one day later Aon said it intended to walk away from a potential deal.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.