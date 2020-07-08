The Fallout - Insurance brokers and the coronavirus pandemic

Broker Extra 2020: Brokers have faced significant challenges yet also gained some business benefits resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. In a Broker Extra 2020 live-streamed session, an expert panel of brokers talked about their experiences.

The panel: Brendan McCafferty, CEO of Brightside Group, Suzy Middleton, deputy CEO, SEIB, Richard Morley, managing director, Sutton Winson Insurance Brokers and Howard Pearson, managing director, Innovation Broking.

Brokers have risen to the operational challenges caused by Covid-19 and, in the majority of cases were ahead of the UK government when it came to acknowledging and preparing for the virus when it hit at the start of the year.

Host Sian Barton, editor of Insurance Age, opened by asking about business impacts and McCafferty responded there was fast recognition that Covid-19 was serious, with the business focussing on keeping its people safe, looking after customers and protecting cash and jobs. As the virus took hold in Italy during February, Brightside planned home working: “By the time of lockdown in the UK, we had shut the offices and people were already working from home. It was hard to keep all parts of the business going, a dramatic experience.”

Middleton concurred SEIB was aware of what was coming and the business switched from a handful of employees working from home to everyone. “We had the infrastructure but needed to get it working – our IT department did a fabulous job. When pushed, you can keep things together.”

Pearson said being a small business afforded agility, his people worked from home from early March, with the major issue being “customer engagement”.

He added Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s comments in suggesting BI claims would be paid were widely taken to mean all claims would be paid across the board. This meant brokers needed to provide advice and support.

Cloud is a boon for remote working, but Morley said some years ago, his board had viewed it as costly and there had been “difficult” discussions but he was very glad it was in place. Sutton Winson effectively moved to home working within a few days, quickly sourcing laptops where needed.

Brokers on the brink?

The panel was asked if brokers would be toppled by coronavirus. The rounded response was ‘no’ and resilience was very much to the fore. Morley commented: “We’ve seen 9/11 and the financial crisis. Stand shoulder to shoulder with your clients and you’ll come out the other side.”

McCafferty said the pandemic has resulted in opportunities. Staff would also work more flexibly in the future: “Only a small minority want to go back to being office-based – it’s a key outcome.”

But, he emphasised there is still a huge amount of uncertainty around relating to the wider economy.

Middleton said brokers were used to facing “curve balls” and the situation had boosted SEIB’s reputation as the broker was able to continue assisting its niche client base. “Businesses which have taken the effort will come through this with a stronger reputation.”

Pearson’s view was “brokers tend to do well with change”, but there should be no mistaking that damage to the economy was inevitable. “Overall, we’re much closer to our clients and as we face a possible second wave, Brexit, the hard market, an adverse press and online entrants, we have opportunities to move quickly. Brokers are not capital intensive and can show they are infinitely more relevant post Covid.”

Business interruption – answers sought

An FCA court hearing is approaching on insurers’ decisions to largely not pay out on BI claims and Morley said his firm “drew six people out of the business to go through every commercial policy and look at the BI cover,” and then focused on keeping in touch with clients. “We believe we’re in a good place to respond.”

There is also a PI aspect in terms of BI guidance and Morley and Middleton said they were mindful of this and were communicating as necessary with insurers, including checking audits were complete.

Referring to insurer service, Middleton said there had been some delays, which created problems for brokers’ clients and Morley agreed one of the biggest concerns had been getting hold of insurers. Middleton said too many insurers were “looking inwards”. As a wholesaler, she said she’d received feedback from some broker clients saying that SEIB’s service had been superior to some insurers.

Mental health awareness

Working from home is a factor behind mental health issues. McCafferty said his firm reminded staff to take breaks, that there was an open approach to talking about mental health and counselling was available.

Pearson added home working did not mean the end of contact. “We changed from one weekly meeting to three, making sure every person engaged. We have to be proactive about mental health issues and I don’t agree that everyone wants to work from home – as humans, we crave company. I see more returning to offices.”

Culture under coronavirus

Looking at corporate culture under lockdown, Morley said this was important as was workplace fun. “If someone had said you could get enjoyment from a Zoom call I’d have been surprised, but you can - we do things like have quizzes and fancy dress.”

Even so, he added that training and talking directly to employees was often easier when office based.

Middleton added a number of junior employees had coped well with remote training, although bouncing ideas off each other and less interaction were issues. She said it was possible to track people effectively and virtual on-boarding with new hires had gone well.

McCafferty added he had been impressed by empathy shown, with staff showing great sensitivity to clients. Pearson added brokers were an essential buffer between client and insurers - without them, there could well be legal disputes.

Will business strategy change?

On changing business strategy, Morley said forecasting posed challenges – a big issue coming up was the knock-on effect to the economy when furloughing ceased and if there were a second wave of the pandemic. McCafferty said Covid had accelerated strategies, highlighting the importance of digital, data and connectivity.

Pearson said largely, strategy and values were unchanged, but tactics adapted to ensure the right communication with a couple of recent hires bolstering resources. “We set up five years ago as we perceived a gap – it’s just that things are happening faster.”

He added brokers were also showing they could respond quickly to finding solutions, one example being securing cover for a building housing temporary NHS staff.

Stronger going forward

The panel was realistic about future challenges, yet bullish, picking out positives such as clients being more willing to self serve which freed up staff time, while at the same time, also showing expertise as trusted advisers. As Pearson remarked: We were designated key workers and there’s a good reason for this.”

Broker Extra continues today, tomorrow and Friday. There is still time to register for the insightful sessions and join the networking panel, Brella.