Jensten to continue M&A pursuit

Simon Taylor, managing director for wholesale, discussed the future of the business as it is announced Bob Darling is set to step down.

The growth strategy and ambition to control £500m in GWP has not been dampened by coronavirus or the imminent exit of CEO Bob Darling.

That is according to its wholesale MD, Simon Taylor, who spoke to Insurance Age following the announcement that Darling is set to be replaced by Alistair Hardie of Cega in the coming months.

“Our strategic aims are the same,” he noted.

“We still have the backing of Livingbridge and facilities in place to make sure we can continue with our [growth and M&A] strategy.”

Backing

Livingbridge backed the directors as part of an MBO, led by Darling, which took place in 2018.

Taylor explained that the facilitiy has remained available to them throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The business announced the purchase of Senior Wright earlier this week which brings £20m in GWP to the business.

Taylor added: “Despite the virus our M&A pipeline has continued.”

He said a number of discussions were ongoing and hoped the business would complete three or four deals of a similar size to Senior Wright before the end of 2020 with one set to come through in the next few weeks.

The war chest available to the business means deals of this size and scale “won’t be a problem”. He also divulged that Livingbridge actually increased the pot available during the lockdown.

Consolidators

Earlier this year, Darling told Insurance Age: “At the moment we control about £200m in GWP. We think that with a really good strategic mix of organic growth and a buy and build strategy which puts us firmly in the realms of consolidators, there is no reason why in 3-5 years’ time we couldn’t be a £0.5bn plus broker.”

Taylor said Darling’s exit would not see the business diverge from its current track and added that there would be a three month handover period.

Darling’s exit has been in the works for some time, Taylor detailed: “It is critical they [investors] have someone on both sides of the process. They want a commitment of up to six years.

“He [Darling] is still a significant shareholder.”

The business has been working through Covid-19 and Taylor said it has seen productivity increase across the retail, wholesale and franchise divisions.

“We were ready,” he explained.

“If anything productivity increased and we opened up from 8.00 to 20.00.”

He praised the staff for rising to the challenge and said they had to work to support many customers who had been forced to lay up vehicle fleets and cancel cover like construction.

However, in the last three weeks this pull back seems to have slowed.

“We are probably ahead of where we were last year,” he concluded.

