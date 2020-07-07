Pikl moves forward with property and vehicle MGA

The sharing economy specialist has secured capacity from Accredited Insurance.

Pikl, which was originally set up to provide insurance for AirBnB hosts, has launched an MGA in partnership with First Underwriting, Accredited Insurance, and the Claims Consortium Group.

The partnership has been set up to provide Pikl with flexible underwriting capacity for a range of property and vehicle products. Pikl said the structure would enable it to bring products to market in weeks.

The “A” rated capacity will be provided by Accredited Insurance (Europe), which has operations based in London, Malta and the US. It is a subsidiary of Randall & Quilter Holdings (R&Q). This capacity will be accessed through Accredited’s relationship with First Underwriting.

Products

Pikl will work closely with First Underwriting to develop and refine a range of new and existing solutions for the sharing economy, leveraging the expertise of the respective teams. This partnership will complement the existing partnership Pikl announced last year with Hiscox.

Louise Birritteri, CEO and founder of Pikl said: “I am delighted that we have launched the MGA and partnership with a group of credible and respected operators in the insurance sector.

“Both the teams at Pikl and First Underwriting have a great deal of insurance expertise and our collective skill sets will provide a powerful combination as we continue to scale. As we enter the next stage of our journey it was incredibly important for us to find the right partners who could work flexibly and at pace.”

She continued: “Our ambition is to be the market leader for sharing economy insurance products in both the property and vehicle lines. Our learnings from working in the property sharing market over the past three years has prepared us well to enter the vehicle sharing sector later this year.”

Opportunity

Mark Bacon, managing director of First Underwriting said: “It’s certainly a very exciting part of the insurance market that presents new and interesting challenges for insurers. Working with Pikl means that we have a partner that genuinely understands its chosen markets and will be well positioned to make the most of the opportunities it will present.”

Claims management will be handled by the Claims Consortium Group and these products will launch with the Group’s custom ENOL solution.

Last year, Pikl raised £2.5m in funding which included an investment from Direct Line founder and chairman of esure Group and GoCo Group, Sir Peter Wood. Stuart Reid was appointed chairman of Pikl in March this year.

