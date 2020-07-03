In-depth - schemes: Bouncing back

The coronavirus crisis has changed ways of working and devastated important lines of schemes business but, as David Worsfold finds out, the lockdown and subsequent lifting of restrictions could open up several new areas for schemes brokers to expand into

The new world that is slowly emerging from the rigours of the pandemic lockdown should be rich with opportunities for broker-led schemes. Brokers will need to be quick, creative and work with the right insurer partners to be successful, a modus operandi that should be no stranger to successful scheme brokers.

The way we work, where we work, how we shop, and where we shop have all changed since Covid-19 swept into view. For some, there might be a stuttering return to something resembling a previous normality but few people are going to suddenly turn their clocks back to February. New patterns of working are here to stay and, in their wake, will come a myriad of changes to the risk profiles of businesses and individuals. It is within those changes that opportunities will be found to develop new forms of specialist insurance cover, carefully formulated to address the new risks.

Staying local

“Local shops and businesses have embraced digital and used that to reconnect with their local markets. This creates opportunities for local brokers,” says Sean Neal, a long-time scheme broker, chief commercial officer at Schemeserve and now a business consultant for imagine.services.

These opportunities will not just fall into brokers’ laps, however. As well as being agile, efficiency and cost-effectiveness will be key. Crucially, they will need to embrace the new localism that is emerging as one of the potential benefits of our collective responses to the pandemic. Across the country there is a new desire to support local businesses, with many independent shops, restaurants and other firms rising to that challenge.

So many of these new risks are common to many insureds – such as the need to support new and extended home delivery networks or hastily launched online ordering systems and new fulfilment processes – that they are ideal for scheme business.

It would be an understatement to say that the pandemic has disrupted the broker schemes market. As business, social, educational and domestic lives were thrown into chaos, the insurance market has been too. Its ability to rise to the challenges of the pandemic has been found wanting with the blanket rejection of business interruption claims in particular bringing disapprobation cascading down on the industry.

The consequences of that are now being played out in the courts. Brokers and their schemes feature on the long list of policy wordings the Financial Conduct Authority wants to test in court (see box below). Mention of this has sent major insurers running for cover. No one seems comfortable commenting on the detailed implications, even though no one is actually in the dock or on trial.

Covid policy review: key implications for brokers Few people in the market want to talk openly about the highly publicised tribulations of the insurance industry in the wake of the pandemic, especially with the Financial Conduct Authority’s High Court action to test 17 key business interruption policy wordings underway. It has, however, highlighted the need for brokers to look more carefully at policy wordings in the future, and press for clarity and differentiation. “No underwriter, no broker, no insurer has built policies and wordings for this,” says Lloyd Hanks. “There is a need for real empathy with clients to explain what the position is and that has been lacking from the market as a whole. The insurers will be the ones who will really suffer as a result, but brokers could find they become part of the collateral damage. “This will set alarm bells ringing with clients who will be looking much harder at their policy wordings. It will lead to a drive for more plain English and greater clarity in policies. Brokers could find they will need more technical expertise to ensure their scheme wordings are good enough.” One broker with several schemes wordings under the FCA microscope, but who wished to remain anonymous, agreed that brokers would be looking much harder at policy wordings in the future, not just to ensure they deliver what their clients want, but also to ensure they have sufficient differentiation. “Hiscox have 41 policies listed by the FCA but only really three types of policy wording. It brings home the need for us to do more to ensure our schemes add value and offer clients something bespoke to their requirements.” The same broker sounded a warning to insurers hiding behind badly worded small print. “I have major clients saying to me that they will be looking much more closely at policy wordings and, crucially, the insurers behind my schemes. They are making it clear that those insurers they view as most guilty of abandoning them will not be acceptable as underwriters in the future.”

The pandemic has also created some early winners and losers in terms of different lines of business (see box below). These reflect the massive changes throughout British society since the deadly virus took a firm grip in the UK back in March.

Cyber challenge

“Cyber is definitely a growth area. There is an increased risk with people working from home. It is a novel way of life for many of us and it has made cyber risks paramount in people’s minds,” says Neal.

At the heart of the cyber challenge for many of the local businesses now embracing digital marketing and sales sits customer data, says Adam Bishop, CEO of Schemeserve, an insurtech business specialising in schemes software.

“Data security is the key. Many firms are worried about their data, especially if they are new or have expanded digital capabilities. There is a lot of public awareness in this area and a fear of ICO [Information Commissioner’s Office] fines. They know they need to move really fast and they know they need help.”

“A lot of change is being driven by technology and technology facilitates schemes.”

Similarly, there are opportunities for new schemes to address the risks flowing from the huge – and permanent – rise in homeworking. There are common challenges, ranging from insuring the extra IT equipment people will have at home to identifying, mitigating and insuring the cyber risks associated with working with sensitive data outside the tightly controlled environment of the modern office and server infrastructure.

Brokers will need to move quickly and be innovative to grab these opportunities, otherwise the chance to reclaim decades of erosion of market share to powerful global brands will slip through their fingers. Insurers should embrace this, says Matt Deacon, director for marketing and distribution at Camberford Underwriting.

“Importantly, specialism and the ability to deliver strongly to modest-sized niche groups… will not, in my opinion, cease to be anything other than a very compelling and attractive proposition to capacity providers of most shapes and sizes.

“I think the Covid-19 crisis has placed increasing focus on product quality and review, and this would indicate a continuing, indeed growing, demand for scheme specialism, conducted well.”

For some, this seems like a seminal moment in the development of the UK insurance market.

“It is a trigger date like 1985 when the big red telephone [Direct Line] appeared and 2002 when the aggregators first made their presence felt. This is another moment when the market will change for ever,” says Lloyd Hanks, a consultant with wide experience on both the insurer and broker side of the schemes fence.

Finding niches

Brokers who look hard at what is happening around them will find fresh openings with localism a key part of that opportunity set, says Hanks. “Brokers have got to have the appetite and the ability to find the niches. The High Street broker has to be aware of the opportunities for schemes, especially the smaller, more specialised niches. They need the business acumen to spot them and create the right solutions.

“Brokers need to look hard at their current business. They must ask themselves if an existing scheme can be married with other schemes. They should look at individual policyholders and individual businesses to see if there is potential for a new customer scheme by bundling a few products together.

“It might mean reconfiguring some schemes but, if this can be done in a way that allows both broker and insurer make a profit, then it could be a way forward.”

Neal shares this confidence in the ability of the market to recover quickly from the unprecedented shocks of the last few months.

“Schemes business will bounce back. Schemes are a vital element of the insurance landscape – essential for customers and insurers alike. It has been interesting to see new growth areas in schemes springing up as a result of the changes brought about by Covid-19. The landscape might look different, but schemes are here to stay.”

They might be here to stay but they will find the insurance environment they operate in much changed, not just as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Technology has brought a ruthless transparency to schemes business, enabling insurers to see quickly where they can make a profit and what business to shy away from. The days of long distribution chains with a wholesale broker, a retail broker and a distribution partner all taking a significant slice of the premium, with the underwriter largely divorced from the risk and sometimes ending up with less than 50% of the premium have gone.

“Insurers are more in control as a result [of better technology],” says Hanks. “They can control acceptability and pricing. The days of underwriters giving away their pen to brokers have gone completely because of the transparency and immediacy technology brings.”

Covid winners and losers Unsurprisingly, there have been some big winners and some big losers among broker schemes as the lockdown froze parts of the economy and changed working arrangements dramatically. Schemeserve’s Schemes Premium Index shows how schemes have been impacted by comparing data for April 2020 at the height of the lockdown to data from the same period last year. Overall, across the 29 lines of insurance it covers, policy volumes fell but there were some stand-out exceptions – including cyber, contractors’ all risks, pet, residential property owners and mobile phone insurance. Cyber showed the biggest increase with sales volumes up 340% and per policy premiums trebling from an average of £419.62 to £1378.94. Other big growth areas were residential property owners up 104% and mobile phone cover with an increase of 95%. Pet insurance also saw a large increase as people clamoured to buy puppies, pushing up the prices of some breeds by over 1000%, and created classic opportunities for niche schemes. Although the numbers of policies written covering laptops and tablets fell slightly, the average premium was up 14.4%, perhaps an early indication that people working from home or coping with home schooling have invested in more equipment. The biggest drop in terms of volume was employers’ liability schemes which fell 80%, although the average premium more than doubled. This is likely to be an early indication of the anticipated decline in smaller SMEs badly impacted by the pandemic. With staff furloughed and business premises closed, they could be holding off renewals or have just given up. Perhaps there should be little surprise that another line that suffered a big contraction was caravan and trailer cover, which fell by 70%. With the prospect of several months of idleness, some owners may have taken the view that they could save money by not renewing existing polices for the time being. Also, data from the motor trade shows that sales of new caravans hit rock bottom in April. This could be an area where there might be a big bounce back as caravan parks re-open and more people feel safer in a caravan of their own rather than a rented caravan, hotel or holiday cottage.

Transparency and flexibility

Brokers need to be flexible in their response to this, acknowledging that times have changed, says Neal. “The retail broking sector needs to be seen as professional but commission is here to stay and it needs to be set at realistic levels.

“Some schemes may not be making money for insurers and they will be looking at these but well-run schemes underpinned by the right technology can halve expenses. That is music to insurers’ ears.”

This greater transparency does not just throw the spotlight on costs and commission but also gives the underwriter a much clearer view of the risks being accepted. This can result in brokers being frustrated if a promising scheme falters because their insurer partner turns out to be too risk adverse for the client base they are selling to.

But Hanks thinks there are ways to meet this challenge. “I do like the panel approach. It gives the broker more flexibility. Depending on just one insurer can leave you exposed. Unless they like the risk, you can find yourself unable to offer the client the cover they want. At Tempcover we had eight insurers on the panel and it worked for everyone.”

This mixture of approaches is now a feature of the market, with the boundaries between traditional schemes, delegated underwriting authorities and managing general agents increasingly blurred, says Deacon. “It very much depends on the infrastructure, resource and intention of each insurer and the quality and USPs of the scheme provider.”

He highlights what he considers the key features of successful schemes partnerships, for which he offers a simple definition. “We consider a scheme as a product which is specific for a targeted sector or affinity group. I think it is important to differentiate this from delegated authority for quite generic products, which seem more akin to distribution arrangements.”

He breaks those key features down into four factors: product, distribution, performance and value.

“Product. Does it rely on specific knowledge of the affinity to which it is targeted? Distribution. Does success rely on the MGA or brokers’ contacts or ability to reach new customers, for example through digitalisation? An established presence of the MGA or broker within the targeted market obviously helps. Performance. The underwriting performance and risk and claims profiles need to be captured in data formats enabling qualitative analysis, and finally, value in the distribution chain.”

The opportunities of digitalisation are also high on Neal’s agenda. He says: “Access to market is key and this is another area where brokers can succeed. B2C is now much more digital and this allows brokers to have an online presence that can reach wider markets.”

Embracing technology is going to be crucial if brokers want to grow, as it gives local brokers the ability to distribute to wider markets than before. This can be done by using technology to set up cost-effective MGA-style arrangements with other brokers operating in similar markets or by streamlining their systems and making the cover more accessible.

For example, Neal says that app-based solutions in particular will play well with consumers looking for quick, simple solutions to their insurance needs. “We have a growing band of millennial buyers and they don’t want all that rubbish with forms and lots of questions. They reach for their phones and expect to find the answer in an instant. The opportunity is there. The smart brokers and smart carriers will jump on this very quickly.”

He also warns brokers emerging into the new world after lockdown to expect other changes that will have a major impact on schemes and highlights the sharp increases in rates as a key trend. Rates have already pushed up in many classes and the strong upwards pressures emerging in the reinsurance markets will soon feed through to mainstream covers.

Neal adds: “Everyone knows the market is hardening. That is only likely to accelerate and a hard market creates opportunities for brokers.”

Schemes opportunities

Putting his hat on as a member of the advisory board for Schemeserve, Neal says speed of response is essential if scheme brokers are to weather the ratings storms brewing on the horizon. “The market could see some schemes that are not profitable being dropped by insurers, have commission reduced significantly or could find unsustainable rate increases being imposed. The smart brokers will look at specialist schemes technology to lower their costs, increase efficiency and maximise distribution. Rather than rest on their laurels and wait for rates to strengthen, brokers should meet the challenge head on – take the initiative, explore the capabilities of schemes software and tap into the new opportunities that arise.”

Quality is also another key factor.

Many brokers have been burnt by the collapses among unrated and offshore insurers, often key providers of underwriting capacity for schemes. Picking partners and delivering a reliable, high quality product is going to be a key driver of success, something Deacon believes the market has already embraced.

“I believe that the professionalism and skill within the UK schemes market has advanced significantly in recent years, due largely to a combination of regulator involvement and natural competitive pressure.”

Others, such as Lloyd Hanks, stress the need for increased diligence when setting up new schemes. “There must be clarity on who is behind it. Brokers have got to be far more vigilant on who they trade with. Schemes are out there but you must pick your trading partners with great care. Do your homework.”

Clients will expect nothing less.