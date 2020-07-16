Blog: Covid-19 - the ultimate test for legacy systems

Ignite Insurance Systems' Toby MacLachlan on why brokers should upgrade their policy management systems to operate better in the 'new normal'.

“Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we’re experiencing a very high call volume, please continue to hold.”

Does this sound familiar? For brokers who’ve said this to a customer this year, it’s time to look at a new policy administration system.

The last few months have forced businesses to take a long hard look at their systems and ask themselves, ‘were we really prepared?’.

The global coronavirus pandemic is the stuff of disaster movies, and something which few businesses’ contingency plans could have fully anticipated; the reality is that many of the policy administration, claims and call handling systems used by brokers and insurers today just aren’t built to adapt to this large scale transfer of operations from office to home office.

In many cases this will not have been a simple process, and the potential for disruption to customers at an already difficult time is high.

The pandemic has served as the ultimate test for insurance systems, and it’s likely that many businesses will be facing the grim realisation that they were unable to act quickly enough to offer uninterrupted service to customers when they needed it most.

Flexibility

But it’s not just the pandemic that these legacy systems are unable to handle. The way in which customers want to interact with and purchase with their policies has moved on in leaps and bounds since many of these systems were built.

Often this means that they are simply not flexible or agile enough to quickly adapt to the changes that businesses need to make to stay relevant.

Insurers and brokers may think that now is not the time to ‘rock the boat’ and embark on a project to upgrade those systems, after all, you’ve got enough to worry about, right? Wrong. There is no better time.

The current turmoil has highlighted exactly where those pressure points are and what an agile business could do to alleviate them.

You fully understand the benefits of taking your operations online instead of relying on backroom servers that require monitoring and maintenance within the office.

You understand that there needs to be a seamless way to organise your team and tasks ensuring full visibility over your whole operation so if one (or more) of your team falls ill, it doesn’t have an impact on your ability to manage your existing book of business.

You’ve also seen how quickly prices change in response to a crisis, ComparetheMarket recently claimed that motor insurance premiums are the lowest they have been in four years.

New normal

Businesses are now starting to adapt to the much talked about ‘new normal’, and it’s time to think about what they need to cope now, and in case of any future disruptive event.

Based on the learnings from the coronavirus pandemic, here are some of the key things brokers and insurers should be prioritising when it comes to investing in their future surge resilience.

The most important thing for businesses to consider is customer experience. Covid-19 caused both a reduction in staff levels as people succumbed to the virus, but also an increase in customer queries and concerns over policies, a perfect storm, particularly for smaller businesses who may have struggled to cope with this surge in activity.

For customers this meant longer holding times and in many cases phonelines inaccessible or re-routed to elsewhere in the business; I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve heard the phrase “due to the coronavirus outbreak, we’re experiencing a very high call volume, please continue to hold”.

Technology

For customers with quick questions, or trying to make minor changes to their policy, these delays are inevitably frustrating; here the ability to offer end-customers a 24/7 self-service solution or even chatbot technology would be a great investment.

Chatbots allow customers to interact with their policy outside of core office hours and can field a high percentage of customer queries.

Add to this the customers’ ability to make simple changes to their own policy and you immediately mitigate the problem of a call centre deluge.

The net result in good times or bad is fewer policy administration staff and a business free to focus on more meaningful and profitable areas of work.

Having spent the past few months working from home, many businesses may have learned that they either don’t need an office, or can be more flexible with their staff, giving them the opportunity to work from their homes more often.

This will be much simpler for companies with web-based systems that allow secure log-in to all core operations from multiple computers, wherever they are based.

These systems should include workflow functionalities and notify users when they’re logged into the same accounts to avoid any unintentional duplication of work.

Pricing tools

Lastly, the integration of real-time pricing tools is integral. We’ve seen how quickly prices respond to a crisis and it’s critical for insurers and brokers to be able to quickly adapt to offer the best price possible to their customers.

There’s a prevailing myth that investing in a new policy management system is a monumental task, associated with huge costs and massive client upheaval as data is moved between old and new systems.

This myth is the reason why so many people remain on legacy systems that were ill-prepared to cope with the huge disruption of Covid-19.

However, by carefully researching and working in partnership with a new provider, there’s no reason for the process to be anything but beneficial to your company.

Toby MacLachlan is managing director of Ignite Insurance Systems