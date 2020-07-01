And finally

Charity corner

Be Wiser Race Day

Broker Be Wiser celebrates the arrival of summer annually with a charity race day at Newbury.

This year it was a special day with a difference as all horse racing is taking place behind closed doors.

The business has hosted the day for a number of years and, despite the pandemic, this year was no different. Instead of the thunder of hooves and the roar of the crowd guests came together to enjoy the day via a Teams meeting.

The charity focus of the day continued and guests were encouraged to place a £5 charity bet on one race with any winnings being transferred to the Be Wiser GoFundMe page. This year the team selected Insurance United Against Dementia & Naomi House/Jacksplace Hospice as their chosen charities.

The 2020 event raised a total of £1,738 which Be Wiser doubled to a grand total of £3,476 which was split between the chosen good causes.

Insurance charities

The Insurance Charities called on insurance employees to lend their support to its annual awareness-raising campaign on Wednesday 24 June. The day focused on encouraging the insurance community to help spread the word about the practical and financial support available to colleagues in times of need.

This year the Charity is particularly keen to reach HR professionals working in insurance, and is encouraging supporters to share its guidance for HR teams with those who are supporting employees in the industry.

In addition, the charity flagged that it has launched a Covid-19 hardship fund in association with the Chartered Insurance Institute. The scheme, which is open to anyone working in insurance or financial planning, will cover the full cost of relevant training for those eligible, who have been furloughed, made redundant or are concerned about their future.

Pets of the month

Nimrod, Biba area manager central, Sue Dimmock’s cat

“Nimrod is a British shorthair lilac who always looks grumpy. He’s an old chap now as he is 15 and was named by my daughter after the aircraft. He came to us when she went out to serve in Afghanistan with the RAF reserves in 2007. Nimrod keeps me company while I work from home but I think he’s a bit fed up now of the constant company!”

Sox, Bridge Insurance Brokers’ John Batty’s dog

“Sox has helped me out working from home during lockdown. He is a Lhaso Shitzu cross who likes long walks and the finest doggy food. He got the name Sox because he had white paws when he was a puppy.”