Headline makers - July 2020

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from June on www.insuranceage.co.uk

FCA names 16 insurers affected by BI test case

The regulator revealed the 16 insurers which use at least one of the disputed policy wordings represented in its legal test case over business interruption insurance. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7513971

Redundancies for Markerstudy after pay cut row

The provider has blamed the impact of Covid-19 for the job cuts which follow reports of staff being forced to take pay cuts. It declined to confirm how many staff were affected or say which areas of the organisation would be worst hit www.insuranceage.co.uk/7514226

Marsh bites back as RSA alleges it is on the hook for wording in FCA test case

Marsh has disputed RSA allegations its clients should be liable for brokered policy contract issues www.insuranceage.co.uk/7516321

Hiscox argues business hardship likely even without lockdown

The provider outlined its defence in the FCA BI test case during a claims management conference that took place online www.insuranceage.co.uk/7515276

Ardonagh buys Broker Network owner Bravo Group

The business also announced a £1.9bn refinancing. Bravo Group comprises Ethos Broking and Compass as well as Broker Network www.insuranceage.co.uk/7515961

Around the country

1. Durham

Castle Insurance Services has completed the acquisition of local independent broker EW Knapton, which has branches in Newton Aycliffe and Bishop Auckland. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7514176

2. Leeds

Primary Group has confirmed that it is to take a majority stake in UK General Insurance. The deal, which has received regulatory approval, will return the Leeds-based MGA to Primary after it was sold to J C Flowers in 2017. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7515941

3.Lincoln

Thompson & Richardson has bought Scunthorpe-based commercial broker Johnstone Insurance Brokers. The deal represents the first acquisition by the Ethos Broking partner since it joined the group in 2017. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7514871

4. Worcester

Open GI has added Plum Underwriting’s home product, eFlex EDI, to its Insurer Hosted Pricing application, IHP Plus. The software house noted that the partnership provides brokers with access to the latest competitive home products from Plum. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7515261

Quote of the month

We are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the eighteenth and nineteenth Century slave trade. This was an appalling and shameful period of English history, as well as our own, and we condemn the indefensible wrongdoing that occurred during this period Lloyd’s statement after links to the slave trade were unveiled in UCL’s Legacies of British Slave-ownership database

Mental health in the workplace

Insurance Age is to zone in on mental health as part of its virtual event Broker Extra, which takes place online throughout the 8-10 of July.

Claire Russell who leads Mental Health in Business and broker Perry Appleton is speaking at the event.

With generational shift, a fast pace of life and the pervasive use of technology, poor mental health poses a very serious and real challenge for millions across the country. These issues become increasingly apparent in the workplace. Russell addresses how pressure, stress, anxiety and many other mental health issues are affecting individuals as we try to keep up with quick demands, deal with constant communication and achieve a healthy work/life balance amid a pandemic.

Developing Mental Resilience in the Modern Workplace will be broadcast at 1.30 on 9 July.

Register for the free-to-attend event at www.brokerexpo.co.uk/broker-extra

Soundbites

Policyholders should be reassured that the PRA has… concluded that the sector is robust to potential further stresses which might be caused by the Covid-19 pandemic ABI policy adviser, prudential regulation, Robert Warren on the PRA’s Stress Test on the industry

Our court action aims to get as much clarity as possible, as quickly as possible, for the hundreds of thousands of businesses that have non-damage business interruption insurance, many of whom are not members of this action group. Policyholders do not need to join our court action in order to get the benefit of the test case The FCA responds to the Hiscox Action Group’s application to take part in the regulator’s business interruption test case