Praise for Ardonagh’s Broker Network move but Fitch downgrades

News Analysis: Experts say the deal to buy Bravo Group and Irish business Arachas signals how far the company has come since David Ross took the helm at flailing Towergate in 2015.

The market has responded positively to the deal which sees Broker Network-owner Bravo Group officially brought back into the Ardonagh Group fold after Towergate offloaded it in 2016.

The move, according to market commentators, takes Ardonagh the next step in its journey to rise from the almost ashes of Towergate.

“It is formalising the structure and becoming very large and powerful,” remarked Aston Lark group CEO, Peter Blanc.

He praised Ethos as a fantastic business and said Ardonagh would be stronger for having Bravo as part of the whole.

“It makes perfect sense,” he said.

“Putting them into one entity means they can look at back office savings as well.

“I think they will do what any new owner would and get to know the network again and, when the time comes for the network members to sell Ardonagh can see if they can bring them in to the fold.”

Membership

He admitted not all Broker Network members were likely to be happy about the move.

In 2016 the network was quick to highlight its links to former owner Towergate had been severed. At the time, then CEO Andy Fairchild said the move was all about gaining independence.

“Some brokers have long memories but most people realise Ardonagh is a very different business now,” Blanc continued.

“It is a big business now and not everyone likes working for them. But they are doing a really good job of turning it around.

“If they carry on how they are it will be a master-stroke. The biggest question is who will buy it [Ardonagh].”

In addition to the Bravo deal announcement Ardonagh also revealed the launch of an offering of its $500m senior PIK toggle notes due 2026. The proceeds of the Notes, together with drawings under a new senior secured term loan facility of £1,575m will be used towards the Bravo deal and previously announced Arachas and Bennetts acquisitions.

Since Broker Network was sold by Towergate in 2016 it has gone through a variety of changes with its now parent Bravo Group.

Vehicle

The group’s investment vehicle, Broker Network Partners has been rebranded as Ethos Broking in order to make M&A more palatable for Compass members to be purchased - the business acquired Compass network in 2018. Ethos was reported to have a GWP target of £300m. Indeed, in April this year Ethos purchased Compass member Hughes & King.

The most recent set of results for Bravo Group showed it spent £53m on acquisitions in 2018. Known broker brands including Saffron, MCM, Lockyers and Lorica are now part of the portfolio.

The network has also undergone changes with former CEO Andy Fairchild leaving and Des O’Connor taking his place.

The inescapable fact of the move is when Towergate sold off its stake in Broker Network the buyer was its own investors - Highbridge (HPS).

Highbridge was the lead investor in the consortium with KKR Credit Advisors and Sankaty Advisors that won the race for Towergate in February 2015. Highbridge remains a key investor in Ardonagh, of which Towergate is now a division.

At the time of the 2016 deal bosses insisted the demarcation lines between Towergate and the network were clear with Ross suggesting that the network ”has arguably got a better future as an independent than it would have as part of our stable”.

But there was speculation that the network had been hived off into the background as an acquisition vehicle for Towergate while the Towergate name recovered from its almost collapse in 2015. There was no confirmation of this speculation.

M&A expert Olly Laughton-Scott of IMAS commented: “Simplifying the structure aids accessing capital markets.

“Competition for brokers in the UK is fierce and the supply of quality assets limited so consolidators have been looking to other European countries to provide a pipeline.”

EU

In terms of the Dublin-based Arachas deal, UK brokers moving in to that space isn’t new. Brokers including PIB and Aston Lark have made similar EU deals.

Laughton-Scott detailed: “Having an EU broker is an insurance policy if the industry has a hard exit. But just owning a business is not sufficient as European clients’ consent is needed to transfer them to the new entity and this itself will take time.”

Ross has been tight-lipped about the future of Ardonagh and any potential sale or IPO but Blanc, whose own firm received significant investment from Goldman Sachs last year, pointed out there is still a “sea of money” out there ready to invest in brokers which have shown themselves to be “incredibly resilient” throughout the Covid-19 challenges.

He added: “David Ross came in at the bottom of the market but he ploughed on and got through it and managed to keep the spirit of the company and the people there happy.”

An un-named source suggested he was surprised by the move but warned that Ardonagh is still in debt.

“It is still a huge amount of debt,” he noted but praised the ambition of the transaction.

But as a deal he said networks had grown in terms of their attractiveness. “Networks are beneficial because they give you higher premium with insurers.”

It also offers direct ownership for a potential eventual sale.

He also remarked that the international Arachas deal, which sees Ardonagh move into the Irish SME market, was a “major step on”.

“Hats-off to David Ross. They have taken the next big step. There are not many people that could have pulled that off,” he noted.

Rating

The move saw ratings agency Fitch downgrade Ardonagh from a B to a B- with a stable outlook.

Fitch commented: “The downgrade of Ardonagh follows the total £2bn refinancing of its debt structure enabling the company to fund the acquisitions of the Bravo Group (Bravo) and the Arachas Group (Arachas). Funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage is expected to remain above 7.0x for at least three years under our assumptions, above our thresholds for the previous ‘B’ rating.

“The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that continued cost savings, synergies and healthy free cash flow (FCF) will all support sufficient organic deleveraging. With a new revolving credit facility (RCF) and new delayed draw facilities both expected to be undrawn at closing we expect Ardonagh to have good liquidity.”

The rating agency noted that Ardonagh has made good progress in its £30m annualised cost- saving programme, with £11m already implemented as of 31 March 2020.

Fitch added: “We expect the acquisitions announced today and the proposed acquisitions of Bennetts announced on 17 February 2020 to deliver further cost savings of up to £7m by 2022.”

Development

David Ross, chief executive of Ardonagh, commented: “Today’s [22 June] announcements represent an important step in the continued development of Ardonagh’s multi-product and multi-channel platform through sustained focus on organic growth and selective acquisition strategy, as we continue in our ambition to excel as the largest independent insurance broker in the United Kingdom and amongst the largest globally.

“Bravo and Arachas are two strong, resilient businesses which are highly complementary to the Ardonagh platform and will allow us to further increase our diversification across products, channels, carriers, income producers.

“Our highly diversified business has enabled us to remain resilient as we navigate the recent challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

