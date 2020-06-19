Jensten Group-funder makes Ireland move

Livingbridge has taken a stake in independent personal lines broker Chill Insurance.

Livingbridge, a mid-market private equity investor, has announced investment in Chill Insurance, a personal lines broker based in Dublin.

Chill has around 250 staff and was founded in 2006 by brothers Padraig and Seamus Lynch. It now has 200,000 policyholders and 6% of market share.

The deal was for an undisclosed sum.

Livingbridge remarked that Chill offers 14 carriers via multi-channel service and highlighted that it has invested £10m in its IT infrastructure over the past four years.

Deals

The funder also detailed that Chill’s organic growth has been complemented by tactical M&A; in 2019 it completed its first acquisition of personal lines insurer Aaran Insurances.

CEO Michael McLaughlin commented: “We are excited by the prospect of partnering with Livingbridge on the next stage in our growth journey.

“We have been impressed by their successful track record in scaling insurance businesses and their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to widen our reach in the personal lines sector, expand our portfolio of complementary financial services products and build our M&A capability.”

The investment, made through the Livingbridge 6 fund, builds on Livingbridge’s experience in the insurance sector.

Backers

The private equity house already has Jensten Group (formerly Coversure) on its books and it supported them team there, including CEO Bob Darling to undertake an MBO in 2018.

Since the deal Jensten has rebranded, developed a buy and build strategy and invested in a data lake. Speaking in February this year the team said they were looking to make deals in 2020.

In addition the funder previously had a stake in Kingsbridge. However it sold that business to Dunedin in 2016. Kingsbridge was later bought by Vantage’s parent firm, NSM.

Xavier Woodward, Livingbridge, added: “Chill represents a fantastic opportunity to back a multi-product insurance provider which is uniquely positioned to grow in a large and attractive market.

“Michael and the management team have all the ingredients we look for in an investee company and we look forward to working with them on accelerating the growth of the business through the M&A strategy over the coming years.”

