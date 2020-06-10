Momentum: AR model thriving during Covid-19 pandemic

Brokers are increasingly looking at striking out on their own despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The Covid-19 pandemic currently being mismanaged by the UK government has not put off brokers looking to develop their own appointed representative operations.

AR network, Momentum, told Insurance Age that six new start-up AR members came on board during the lockdown, which officially began on 23 March. In addition three broking firms have also joined.

Alistair Body, business development director, said: “We have engaged with a substantial number of individuals.”

MD of LPM, Nic Hindle, is one person who recently joined as an AR.

He commented: “I was working at a broker in Hull and before that spent five or six years at Gallagher. It was something I thought of doing for a while. We decided to take the plunge. I specialise in legal indemnity.”

Lockdown

Body said operating during lockdown had changed the way people were thinking about work.

“Working from home has changed the mindset. Most people realise commuting is a big tax on themselves and can establish greater flexibility working from home.”

MD Howard Pepper also pointed out that many brokers were dissatisfied with the newer models of broker which involve ‘centres of excellence’ or call centres.

“It isn’t always want clients want,” Pepper noted.

According to him the AR model is growing in popularity across the UK and was doing so before the pandemic.

“The AR model is becoming more prevalent in the UK and the networks are growing and there are more of them and they are more active.”

Body added: “Brokers are realising there is more choice.”

Momentum is approaching its ten year anniversary and Pepper pointed out that, as part of this, it has put a lot of investment into technology, marketing and placement.

“We’ve developed that enormously. We now have significant premium into the market. GWP for 2020 is set to be £40m and last year it was £36m.”

Pandemic

Pepper said that as a network Momentum has been able to offer people technical support to get set up remotely during the lockdown..

“We have been quite proactive in the level of support we have been able to give people. We find traction for that has given us a higher profile.”

Body added: “Most people realise contact can now be done remotely.”

The network has found itself amid the business interruption coronavirus claims row which has engulfed the entire insurance industry as well.

Pepper said the disputes had not put the industry into a good light and said work needed to be done on the sector’s reputation.

He explained: “We have had some tussles on our members’ behalf [with insurers]. There are some grey areas but most people do not have protection.

“We want to help partners position themselves with their clients. Everyone is waiting now for decisions.”

