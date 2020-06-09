Eight Cobra-joiners since February

CEO Andy Tedstone shares how the network is changing under his leadership.

Cobra Network has added eight brokers to its membership since February and has a good prospect list going forward.

That is according to CEO, Andy Tedstone, who took on leadership of the organisation following its acquisition by PIB Group in June 2019.

The largest broker to join so far is Lifestyle Insurance which has around £10m GWP.

Tedstone noted that the majority of members hover around the £3m GWP mark.

He told Insurance Age in July last year that he wanted to see the network double in size by 2021.

Although new members have joined, he explained the business is going through a process of “tidying up” so in terms of GWP the network has not seen a lot of change and continues to see about £300m of premium go through each year.

“We removed some of the smoke and mirrors,” he added.

In addition its insurer panel has grown with Zurich and Covea coming on board.

Members

In terms of growth Cobra is hoping to attract 30 members this year. Coronavirus has altered the plans in terms of how they are delivered, but not the ambition.

Tedstone noted: “We had been planning to launch at Biba in Manchester.”

Despite Covid-19 derailing those plans the organisation still got off to a good start and also signed up Fletcher Smith in Sheffield, which is an £11m GWP broker.

Tedstone also pointed out that WE Bedford, a £40m+ provider, has come on board for the commercial part of its business.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of communication.

Support

Tedstone said the network took a fairly low-tech approach to ensuring members could remain in contact and share information.

“We set up a WhatsApp group. We did consider other options but originally began the group as a stop-gap. But we found it was good for members helping each other with questions around things like the furlough scheme and business grants.”

He estimated that about 20% of Cobra members had utilised the furlough scheme but in general terms only for staff who genuinely do not have anything to do while stuck at home.

In addition the business has also developed a weekly newsletter. “We’ve been promoting articles around insurer help and support on working from home.

“We’re also calling members once a week. The reports are generally buoyant.”

Tedstone remarked that some of the Covid-19 issues with Hiscox had driven brokers to consider joining a network.

He commented: “Hiscox has created an opportunity for us. Some brokers have been disenchanted with Hiscox schemes. A number of our new joiners have a Hiscox facility.”

In terms of the network as a proposition Tedstone said standout factors were its placement, links to the PIB business as a whole, and the fact it is a free network that isn’t intrusive.

“It is flexible, non-intrusive, you don’t have to change your IT and are truly independent,“ Tedstone said.

“Brokers do not see PIB as a conflict.”

