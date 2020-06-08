The working from home diaries: Adam Hassanjee

Lloyd's broker Pro Global's technical analyst shares how he has adapted to the changes in work due to Covid-19.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

My work setup at home is excellent! My workstation is located downstairs in my living room next to my conservatory, so I get a good amount of sunshine during the day to keep me motivated. I have a large desk on which I can fit my 2 monitors and some additional paperwork.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

One of the main advantages of working from home must be the time saved on commute which allows me to stay in bed a little bit longer than I normally would. I also have a very quiet workspace area which allows me to focus for long periods with little disruption. The main challenge must be the social aspect although the team do try and stay connected with each other as much as possible.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Communication is the key and I think our business has been particularly good at this. We have seen several emails circulating with updates, regular team calls and weekly quiz nights. IT has played an integral part in helping implement the business continuity plan and their continuous availability to help with any issues we may face will play an integral part in helping us get through this.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

Yes, I believe businesses may encourage more people to work from home once or twice a week if this period has shown an increase in productivity. This may be more prominent in places such as London where employees face longer commutes.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

My biggest distraction has been the food cupboards in my kitchen. It’s been much easier to snack throughout the day with all the confectionery readily available. Biscuits have been my biggest distraction and weakness.

How are you getting your daily exercise?

I started cycling for the first time in eight years! I forgot how much I enjoyed it and it will be something I will look to continue post lockdown.