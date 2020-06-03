FCA confirms coronavirus product value guidance
The regulator expects all insurers and brokers to have taken necessary action by 3 December this year.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today (3 June) confirmed guidance for insurance firms to consider the impact of Covid-19 on the value of their insurance products.
“Today’s guidance is designed to protect consumers by directing insurance firms to review the products they offer to ensure they provide appropriate value and take action where there has been a fundamental change in risk or where certain benefits can no longer be provided.”
The FCA revealed it would assess the issue of product value on 1 May.
He continued: “Firms may choose to go further than this guidance, and we recognise that some firms have already taken steps to support customers, which we welcome.’
Delivery
The guidance sets out what the FCA considers firms should be doing to identify any material issues that affect the value of the general insurance and protection products they offer, and their ability to deliver good customer outcomes, during this unprecedented time.
It advises that firms should focus on reviewing products where benefits cannot be provided (e.g. boiler services due to lockdown measures) or where there has been a fundamental change in risk and products are now providing little or no utility to customers (e.g. public liability insurance for closed businesses).
According to the regulator the guidance is not intended to create an expectation that firms should reassess the value of insurance products where the likelihood of a customer making certain claims may have fallen, but the product continues to provide utility (e.g. motor insurance where, for example, theft or fire can still occur).
Rebates
Motor providers LV and Admiral have both provided rebates to motor customers using vehicles less during the lockdown period.
Firms should review their product lines and decide on any resulting actions within 6 months. This might include changing how benefits are delivered, refunding some premiums or suspending monthly payments for a certain period of time.
The FCA is now publishing its finalised guidance, subject to a small number of changes. This includes changes to clarify that firms:
- should consider the value of products where, due to the impact of coronavirus, there has been a material reduction in risk so that they are providing little or no utility to customers, and not just where claims are no longer possible
- are not expected under this guidance to assess value on an individual customer level, but should consider our guidance on helping customers in temporary financial difficulty as a result of coronavirus
- can assess the longer-term impacts of coronavirus on their insurance products on an ongoing basis beyond the 6-month period the FCA has set out for product reviews resulting from this guidance.
Timeline
Today’s guidance comes into immediate effect and will be reviewed in six months in light of developments regarding coronavirus and may be revised if appropriate.
Firms should complete their review of product lines and decided on resulting actions by no later than 3 December 2020. Firms can also assess the longer term impacts of coronavirus on their insurance products on an ongoing basis beyond the six-month period.
The watchdog also flagged that all insurance and premium finance firms should also consider its related guidance on dealing with consumers with temporary financial difficulties resulting from coronavirus.
