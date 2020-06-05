Broking success: Louise Birritteri, Pikl founder and CEO

A fair share: Founder and CEO of Pikl Louise Birritteri tells Insurance Age how the rise of the sharing economy led her to set up the broker and how the market might look in the wake of the coronavirus crisis

▶ When and why did you set up Pikl?

In 2014/15, I was doing a lot of regular mid-week travelling for my work, staying in hotels which got quite tiresome. One of my colleagues suggested I try an Airbnb. I started looking into it and noticed that there was a big gap in insurance coverage for people participating in Airbnb. Once I started looking into the sharing economy, I identified that this was an exciting and growing market. But there were many insurance gaps which I knew would require a new approach to thinking about and developing insurances. Pikl was founded in October 2016 to specialise in insurance for the sharing economy.

▶ What is your insurance background?

I have worked in the insurance market for almost 20 years and have held senior roles, predominantly in finance and pricing within personal lines, for both insurance companies and insurance brokers. I started my career in Aviva where I worked for nearly 10 years before moving to RAC, Gallagher, Sainsburys and The Co-op, with the latter three as head of pricing.

The insurance market is a highly competitive place – particularly personal lines – so you need a niche to be successful

▶ Who did you work with to get Pikl off the ground?

I have four co-founders who helped me get Pikl off the ground: Richard Savelli, Jon Kirk, Wayne Dunthorne and Anna-Marie Powell. We all live in Norfolk and had worked or done business with each other over the years. I met Richard and Jon whilst working for RAC and Anna and I worked at both Aviva and Gallagher. I had done business with Wayne at a few of my previous companies. All of us were working freelance in the insurance market and many of us had talked for some time about setting up a business, but we needed the right opportunity.

▶ Why focus on the sharing economy?

The insurance market is a highly competitive place – particularly personal lines – so you need a niche to be successful. It’s not often that such a niche in the market opens up, particularly one as exciting as the sharing economy, which is being driven by the perfect storm of innovation in technology and consumer interest in optimising the underused finite assets that we, as a society, have. The insurance for this market commands both use of technology and a great degree of thought to develop brand new products, so it’s been both an exciting technical challenge for us as a team. As a millennial I also really buy into the ethos of the sharing economy and am excited that in many cases our provision of insurance will enable the sector to grow.

▶ Do you think the insurance sector is innovative enough?

There has been a lot of innovation in the sector, but the pace can be very slow. I know first hand, from working in large insurance businesses, that there is a lot of talent, with good ideas, however, they can all too easily get pulled in favour of big existing business lines’ budget needs. Legacy technology is almost always an issue and, whilst many companies have massive programmes of work ongoing to solve that, innovation is paused in the meantime – this can be very frustrating.

▶ How do you communicate with customers? Is it all online or can they come into a branch or speak on the telephone? What are the reasons for the set up?

We have adopted a mixed communication approach. We have set up Pikl to be as online and self-serve as possible, however we find that our customers still really like to talk to us over the phone and we also do many events where we can meet customers and partners face-to-face. With our market and products being so new, we find that customers have lots of questions or would like a little extra bit of reassurance. We also learn lots from them that allows us to continue to evolve our service, so we consider this dialogue to be really important.

▶ How easy was it to get set-up with the Financial Conduct Authority?

Surprisingly easy – our application was approved within eight weeks. We spent three months preparing all the material and this preparation made it very smooth. So, it was just under six months from start to finish.

▶ Which insurers do you work with and have they been supportive?

We work with lots of insurers on our home and landlord panel and have Hiscox and UK General for capacity on our Pikl insurance products. The market has been very supportive and all our partners have been great to work with.

▶ What are your thoughts on unrated markets?

Unrated markets need to be treated with extreme caution. Sometimes, it’s not so much about the provider being unrated as where the provider is located and the controls/regulation they are bound by to manage their business. We currently only use A-rated UK-based capacity, but I can see there is a good business case to use unrated capacity, particularly in some segments of the motor market, and it is something we have considered. However, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, financial strength is something that should be a high priority for brokers and it will be necessary to keep a close eye on the financial strength of all partners you work with over the coming months.

We have re-focused on less affected markets in the short term… however, we also are now starting to see green shoots

▶ How has Covid-19 affected the business? Is there anything you had to change? What did you do?

Currently, Pikl is very focused on the Airbnb and short-let market, which is driven by tourism. We provide both annual and pay-on-use policies. With the tourism market being in lockdown this has had a sizable impact on our sales. We do still have customers wanting annual and long-let policies and we are just in the process of launching some products in the motoring market, which we believe is much less affected. So, as a business, we have re-focused on less affected markets in the short term and we have also been very prudent on spend and cashflow management. However, we also are now starting to see green shoots following the government’s roadmap announcements and it seems the tourism market is gearing up for July holidays.

▶ How do you think insurance will be affected in more general terms?

I think most businesses will change their way of working to be more flexible with home working and there may be fewer face-to-face meetings in London. However, the industry is taking a real reputational battering over business interruption insurance and it will be really important to get these issues resolved as quickly as possible to restore faith in the industry. It will cause a tightening of capacity which could be very impactful for MGAs, brokers and consumers.

▶ Where would you like Pikl to be in the next 12 months?

My answer now is very different to what it would have been earlier this year, given the impact of coronavirus. I would like the tourism market to be set for a big year next year and for us to be ready to support that, so that we will have the year we thought we would have this year. I would also like our new motor proposition to be growing rapidly and for the Pikl team to be delivering lots of new technology capability that we have planned to take all our propositions up a level in terms of interactive service delivery to our customers.