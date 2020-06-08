Opinion: Partners&'s Stuart Reid on why brokers should be providing medical insurance

Highlighting health: With health in the spotlight more than ever, Stuart Reid asks if it is time for brokers to add private medical insurance to their product suites?

We are all in awe of how the NHS has reacted to combat as far as possible the devastating impact of Covid-19. It is only the NHS who could have done so and it will be there for us all in the coming months when we return to the new normal, whatever that looks like.

In contrast, the insurance industry has taken quite a bashing. Reputationally we are once again seen by some as hiding behind wordings and avoiding claims. That a company such as Hiscox, to me one of the best we have, has become the poster boy for this problem is a genuine shock.

Brokers are helping their clients in any way they can, spreading premiums, suspending covers, realigning requirements, but I find it surprising that there seems to be a continuing gap in their advice – the provision of affordable private healthcare.

Surely if there is a time when clients’ focus on care for their workforce, mental and physical, is uppermost in their minds, it is now.

Not just to help ease any burden on an already stretched NHS, although that is in itself a lofty ideal, but because it is the right thing to do.

Talk now is of a return to work for many businesses, and that includes those hospitals and operating theatres that have delayed and cancelled procedures during lockdown.

Estimates vary, but commentators have suggested that it could take as long as two years to catch up. So, with significant pressure on the NHS continuing, surely we as an industry should look to see what we can do to help to ease that burden in areas outside of the virus?

Employers have a crucial role in supporting their workforce. There is a financial benefit for businesses as well – health-related absence costs SME s a staggering £782 per person per year

Private health insurance has always been a tricky subject for brokers, viewed by many as a ‘life’ product. There are understandable reasons for this – searching personal questions, overly complicated products from a small number of providers, expensive policies with increasingly narrow benefits, and a commission structure that pays normally in the first year but less for subsequent renewals.

This has led to the sale of private health cover being, in so many cases, just for the c-suite. This flies in the face of what people want.

In demand

In a recent survey, pre-coronavirus, by HiBob, 41% of employees stated that they want private health care cover, a benefit only second to flexible working. Were that survey done now the percentage would surely be significantly higher. Some businesses have recognised this disparity, but many do not.

Innovation in this part of the industry has been poor, but there have been changes. Cover does exist which is affordable and technologically simple to administer. A number of insurance brokers have ended up buying this sort of product for themselves and their employees.

This begs the obvious question, if it’s made you think twice about health insurance, won’t the same be true for your clients?

An example of this need is seen within the recent cultural shift in the awareness of mental health problems in the industry and how employers can support. At the last Biba conference the talk on this issue was second only to the Prime Minister in number of attendees.

Having private cover can get access to the right support and fast. And support is really needed. In the last 10 days of March, 49.6% of people in Great Britain aged over 16 reported high anxiety, according to the Office of National Statistics latest personal and economic wellbeing study, compared to 21% and the end of 2019.

The government has asked for employers to do more, with Matt Hancock speaking about prevention being than cure, and they have published a review Thriving at Work, which explores the link between work and mental health.

Employers have a crucial role in supporting their workforce. There is a financial benefit for businesses as well – health-related absence costs SMEs a staggering £782 per person per year.

So, whilst clients are feeling the pinch, to say the least, selling any type of insurance product will be difficult. Private Health should be easy, they and their staff want it.

Stuart Reid is chair of Partners&