Editor's letter - June 2020

Better ways forward: Despite the lockdown it has been a turbulent month for insurance and commission is under fire again. Should we be looking to new ways forward?

It is June and, for the most part, we are all still working from home.

I don’t know about you but I don’t miss the office much (apart from the people) and I certainly don’t miss the commute.

The PM, after a torrid week at the end of May (you can’t get the special advisers these days), has now announced further easing of lockdown. It is time to start thinking about how the insurance office might look in future. It’s been proven remote working is possible and, in some cases better. Will we see this reflected in the workplace going forward?

The past month has not been kind to brokers in addition to the challenges of Covid-19.

We have focused quite a lot on the recent publicity from Mactavish which highlights the conflict of interest inherent in taking commission from insurers. Mactavish has called for an overhaul of remuneration.

Biba hit back with a powerful statement defending brokers. It is a debate that consistently rears its ugly head. Why is that? Is there a better way forward for brokers than simply pointing out that the regulator is happy with the current disclosure processes? We explore the issue in our news analysis and address it in our in depth (which is more geared towards the business interruption debate) too.

We also have the usual mix of interviews, a detailed LEI survey and a short section on people and products.

This one might ruffle some feathers but we always welcome your comments and feedback. Stay safe and healthy.