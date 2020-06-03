Brokers welcome momentum for FCA BI test case

Pressure groups take different paths over whether to suspend their own legal proceedings while regulator's case goes forward as it is revealed three broker wordings from Pound Gates, Marsh and Gallagher will be assessed.

Brokers named in the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) business interruption test case and brokers supporting clients fighting for pay outs amid the coronavirus pandemic have welcomed recent update on the proceedings.

On the 1 June, the Financial Conduct Authority revealed the eight insurers and the 17 wordings that will be highlighted as part of the legal action.

Brokers

Three broker-led policy wordings are set to be examined as part of the case.

These are the Marsh/Jelf Material Damage and BI – Resilience policy, Gallagher’s Cottagesure scheme, and a Pound Gates nursery wording.

A spokesperson for Marsh said: “Marsh will continue to support all our clients’ claims and we welcome any process that could bring clarity for policyholders that have had BI claims declined by their insurers.”

Gallagher also said in a statement: “Gallagher welcomes the FCA’s decision to seek independent legal review on a selection of Business Interruption policy wordings. We hope that this will bring certainty and consistency for customers with regard to the assessment of their claims, something we fully support.”

Pound Gates director, Del Sharman, commented: “We welcome the FCA’s review and the opportunity to proactively engage with it in support of our many clients in the early years sector. As we continue to assist our clients through these very challenging times we see the review as a positive step towards providing some clarity for them.”

Hospitality

Meanwhile brokers supporting clients also welcomed the development.

NDML Insurance is working with the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) to represent a number of hospitality businesses that believe their policies should pay out for pandemic cover.

Now the timetable for the action is in place and a hearing is expected by the second half of June, the pressure group is hitting pause on its own legal proceedings in order to hear the outcome of the FCA action.

Simon Mabb MD NDML Insurance, commented: “Following lots of hard work we are pleased to see that the FCA has listened to us, and that the principles and policy wordings we wanted included in the FCA court case have been taken into account and will be tested in a legal framework. This confirms our decision to formally back these proceedings as the best option for our customers as a no cost way to get a legal ruling.”

Philip Kolvin QC, a hospitality sector barrister who is advising NTIA and NDML stated: “The FCA statement shows a real seriousness of intent and commitment to resolve these issues expeditiously. FCA have appointed a top-level legal team and plainly understands the dual imperatives of comprehensiveness and speed. Most importantly, their action comes without cost to policy-holders.

“While every claimant must make their own choice about how they want to proceed, in the light of today’s announcement I can see no good reason to try to run parallel proceedings.”

However, not all pressure groups are happy to wait until the FCA case offers resolution. The Hiscox Action Group, which is represented by Mishcon de Reya is pursuing its case.

It said in a statement: “This is why the Hiscox Action Group will continue to pursue its own legal remedies in the belief that it may be able to get justice for its members more swiftly than the FCA.”

