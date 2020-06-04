In-depth - business interruption: Rebuilding trust

The relationship between broker and insurer has come under scrutiny. Martin Friel finds out how the industry can move forward and restore trust between clients, brokers and insurers

Like any good crisis, the business interruption (BI) situation has evolved day-by-day, week-by-week, with claim and counter claim bouncing back and forth. As people have been engaged in the minutia of the debate, something much more fundamental has burst through the noise – the supposed conflict of interest in the broker/insurer relationship.

Insurance buying and claims specialist, Mactavish, has a habit of challenging the market on its practices so it is no real surprise they have gotten involved in this one. They claim that the BI situation has brought these conflicts into sharp focus, with clients being represented by brokers who derive most of their income (80% according to Mactavish) from insurers.

The situation, they claim, “brutally exposes” the conflicts inherent in the broker/insurer relationship.

As expected, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) hit back with a statement claiming that conflicts are effectively managed by current regulation: “Brokers are the agent of the client as well as the insurer and one of their fundamental roles under the Insurance Distribution Directive is to act in their customer’s best interests – which is exactly what they do.

“Conflicts of interests will always exist in any intermediated sector which is why the Financial Conduct Authority requires and monitors that these are to be managed [sic], which they are.”

Conflicts of interest

“That is an extraordinary statement,” says Rob Smart, technical director at Mactavish.

“Many buyers would be shocked to hear Biba state so openly that brokers are also the agent of the insurer – that is just not how the role is presented to clients.

“Plenty of intermediaries take income exclusively from one or the other side with no issue around transparency.”

His challenge is not around the existence of the payments but rather the lack of transparency, and he believes this makes it impossible for clients to make an informed decision on the placement of their risk.

This debate is nothing new. It has flared up intermittently for years, but nothing seems to change despite the existence of a ready-made roadmap.

We have to strike a balance between the broker and insurer and there will be an increasing evolution in this relationship Keith Richards

The independent financial adviser (IFA) market was forced to abandon commissions in favour of client fees but applying that to insurance has always been rubbished on the grounds that it is too hard for brokers to articulate their value to clients, which Smart believes is a symptom of the remuneration structures.

“The fact that the situation has developed to these extremes is a failure of the industry to demonstrate its value,” he says.

Keith Richards, MD of engagement at the Chartered Insurance Institute, believes there is an opportunity to change this.

“We have to strike a balance between the broker and insurer and there will be an increasing evolution in this relationship,” he says.

While he doesn’t believe that a shift to fees will be mandated by the regulator, he does believe that the principle of brokers acting as the agent of the client will be enforced with greater vigour.

“It took regulation to force the change in the IFA market and while it was widely predicted to be armageddon for advisers, what we experienced was the opposite,” says Richards.

“The advice sector came through it stronger and business levels started to pick up. They had to admit post-implementation that they probably didn’t express the real value of professional advice, but they were forced to explain what they actually did.”

Advice

This advice-driven model has long been hailed by small and medium-sized independent brokers as their differentiator from national and international players, particularly in the SME market.

But all too often, they complain that it is these large, transactional brokers who get the attention from insurers because of the volume they bring to the table.

That could be about to change. Insurers have had their fingers burned by Covid-19 and BI, a situation that was largely created by a transactional approach to underwriting. So a return to individual pricing of individual risks may become increasingly attractive, both to insurers and their customers.

“Insurers like commoditised products as they make it easier to price the risk and supply, and brokers like them because they are quicker to sell,” says Stuart Reid, chairman of Partners& and Pikl.

But he believes that their recent experience with BI may encourage more businesses to talk about and understand their risk, which could in turn be an opportunity for those small and medium-sized, advice-led brokers.

Service

Howard Pepper, MD of appointed representative (AR) network, Momentum Broker Solutions, agrees.

“It is an opportunity as our model is all about providing service and looking after clients,” he says.

“Our ARs don’t have the infrastructure costs that big brokers do, so they can go out and develop a very personal relationship with their clients.

“But call centre-based brokers are not able to have that bespoke conversation with clients. It may be economically efficient but it’s not serving the interests of the client.”

It is the bespoke approach that Smart believes is the answer to the conflict that lies at the heart of the industry.

“A broker has a difficult job, if it is done well, as they are dealing with complex businesses and complex products,” he says.

As such, he believes that the drive towards standardisation and commodity products is not only doing a disservice to clients but to brokers too.

“To date, brokers could do well by selling commoditised products and it is not healthy. I think there should be scope out there for brokers to do a better job, match risk to cover and communicate their value,” he says.

While there does seem to be an appreciation that the BI situation has or least should change things, we’ve been here before – is this a case of what goes around comes around?

Opportunity

The more positive view is that this feels like an opportunity. An opportunity for the industry to look at itself and recognise there is a problem that needs to be addressed.

A problem that can be solved by moving away from a commoditisation that has left both the industry and its clients exposed, towards a model that values appropriate, tailored coverage over all else.

For while this BI situation will eventually ‘blow over’, the mechanisms that delivered it will throw up another crisis in due course. For example, the cyber and D&O markets are also no stranger to add-ons, expanded wordings and insurers giving the pen away. And cyber should be a particular cause for concern as it too is exposed to the dangers of a runaway virus, albeit a digital, rather than physical one.

If the industry doesn’t learn the lessons from the current BI crisis, it could be doomed to repeat this awful history in a different class of business.