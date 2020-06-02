News analysis: Brokers hit back after Mactavish stokes remuneration debate

Commission and transparency row rears its head just as brokers feel the pinch amid market hardening

The debate around broker remuneration and commissions has been reignited by a recent report from Mactavish suggesting that brokers get up to 80% of their income from insurers.

The argument that this presented a “huge conflict of interest” sparked a row, with a number of brokers raging against Mactavish and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) branding the consultancy

as “opportunistic”.

Bruce Hepburn, chief executive officer of Mactavish, told Insurance Age that the purpose of the report was not to imply that brokers were being paid too much overall, but to highlight that the majority of their income comes from services they are selling to insurers.

“The brokers have completely commoditised their service and they’re underselling it and failing to sell their value to the policyholder,” Hepburn argued. “So the only way they can get enough money is to collect it from the insurer.”

He dismissed the accusation that Mactavish was being opportunistic, stating that the firm is “a buyer, not a broker” and that its model is to appoint brokers to help find insurance for its clients.

Hepburn further claimed that there was a “legitimate policyholder concern”, adding: “A lot of brokers are unhappy about this too, because certain brokers are able to collect much more money from insurers than others. It’s not a level playing field.”

While, Biba CEO Steve White, accepted that the current model could lead to some conflicts of interest he also noted that there was “nothing in the rules” that forbids them.

“The FCA [Financial Conduct Authority] has always found that what we have in place works pretty well. The rules require brokers to identify the conflicts of interest, to manage them and to mitigate them.

“What the FCA didn’t find was that broker commission is a driver of where business is placed.”

“Brokers have managed and mitigated this conflict for many years.”

Ongoing debate

But this is far from the first time that the broker remuneration model has been attacked. Every few years the debate resurfaces.

Perhaps the most famous case dates back to 2004 when the New York State Attorney General, Eliot Spitzer, put forward allegations against Marsh and McLennan, accusing it of rigging prices and steering business to insurers in exchange for incentive payments. While this dispute took place in the United States, the fall-out from it could still be felt in the UK market.

The broking sector faced further criticism in 2016 when the Association of British Insurers said that broker commission represented a future reputational challenge for the insurance industry.

As recently as last November, the FCA issued a warning to brokers with new guidance stating that remuneration – including commission, profit sharing, fees and other benefits – should be collected in accordance with the customer’s best interest in mind.

It highlighted that this rule bars remuneration which incentivises a broker to offer a product that is not consistent with a customer’s needs or a product where remuneration is not clearly related to the costs incurred by a broker in offering it.

Old ground

With this in mind, Branko Bjelobaba, MD of insurance at compliance consultancy firm Branko Limited, stated that the Mactavish report was merely going over old ground again.

“The FCA has done a number of reviews into this, they could have changed it and brought in fees but they have chosen not to,” he continued.

He highlighted that it would be unprofessional for a broker to place business in any other way than what is best for the customer.

“If the commission influences the placement of a risk, so in other words if an insurer is paying the broker a lot more to place business with them, the broker is unfairly influenced and should disclose that upfront,” Bjelobaba added.

While some brokers admitted that the current remuneration model could be considered flawed, they disagreed with the analysis provided by Mactavish.

Robert Marshall, CEO of Trident Insurance, stated that the blame did not lie solely with the brokers.

“The broker’s commission is based on what the insurers are recommending,” he explained. “It’s being self-fed by the insurers and that’s where the argument is imploding.”

Marshall further argued that there were other entities in the value chain taking a slice of the commission.

“Brokers are using the commission that they get to undercut what could be a bog standard offering somewhere else. It’s not really a broker-led situation,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Paul Dickson, CEO of Innovation Broking, said that while the commission structure is “not perfect” it works in the interest of all parties.

“I am so cross because we have been through this whole debate about commission and conflicts of interest over the years in considerable detail,” he added.

“Provided that brokers, as they do, adhere to the regulatory position on avoiding conflicts of interest, a terrific balance has been struck between the interest of the consumer and the marketplace remaining a highly competitive environment.”

The way forward

So, what can brokers do to mitigate further crtitcism in future?

Stephen Mooney, director at IdRisk, stated that the ideal solution would be for brokers to get all of their income from charging fees from their clients.

However, he noted that this is easier said than done, as in most cases brokers would need to double their fees in order to cover the cost of delivering the service.

“The clients of course wouldn’t like that, they’d much rather have the lower fees up front and then the rest of the income is sort of hidden in the back between the insurer and the broker,” Mooney continued.

He added that no one was disputing the fact that the current system could lead to conflicts of interest, but noted that “the conflict is only there if there’s no transparency”.

In his view, the problem with the commission model is that it is “not actually related to the work that the broker is doing”, because it is based on the size of the premium.

Finding the right fee

According to Mooney, another obstacle to overcome in order to change the system would be that most brokers would struggle with how to set the right level fee.

“Most of them don’t time record and they don’t know how long they spend on any given client’s account. If they don’t know how long they work on an account and they haven’t figured out their hourly rate, how would they know the correct fee to charge?” He asked.

Additionally, Dickson stated that a remuneration system based on fees would tend to favour the market position of larger brokers, because their cost of acquiring new business is lower than that of smaller brokers.

“The big brokers can easily beat up the small brokers and steal all the business and when they have a monopolistic environment they can start charging more money,” he continued.

According to Dickson, if a fee-based regime was imposed on the market, consumer choice would soon be limited as smaller players would be unable to compete.

Dickson concluded: “It’s almost impossible to abuse the commission environment because the regulators are all over it.

“At the heart of all this is that we are legally required to treat our customers fairly. If we don’t do that we breach the regulatory requirements which enable us to operate.”