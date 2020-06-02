Insurance Age Digital Edition: June - A balancing act

The June issue of Insurance Age is available via digital platforms only due to Covid-19.

For the third month in a row Insurance Age is being delivered in a digital-only format.

This issue explores the Mactavish report on remuneration - is there value in their findings or is it a blunt instrument rehasing old argument? Our analysis attempts to uncover the nuance.

Our in depth also touches on the report but this time in relation to trust. The detailed features also explore the potential broker fallout from the coronavirus business interruption dispute which is set to be heard in court in late July as part of the FCA test case.

View the June issue of Insurance Age here

Partners& Stuart Reid also shares his view on private healthcare products for brokers and Brendan McCafferty calls for greater leadership from insurance heavy-hitters amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

And, our Broking Success article features challenger brand, Pikl. Plus, we have an extensive legal expenses insurance survey write-up in association with Coral Insurance.

As well as the bundled edition linked to here, we will also be publishing each article separately on the website so you can access them however you choose.

It is our hope we will be able to return to the printed copy at a later date but in the meantime we are committed to bringing our readers a digital edition every month.

You can also download a PDF version of Insurance Age’s June issue here. We hope you enjoy the edition and the format and if you have any questions or comments please contact our editor Sian Barton on [email protected]