By Miles teams up with Broker Network

The pay-by-mile brand is now working with the network to offer its product to a wider audience and members will gain access to the products over the next few weeks.

By Miles has signed a deal to work with Broker Network, Insurance Age can reveal.

This follows a fundraise of £15m, led by CommerzVentures which was announced earlier this month.

The By Miles model sees customers pay a fixed upfront cost to cover the car while it’s parked, then get their own unique per-mile rate to cover any driving.

Commenting on the three year partnership with By Miles, Jaime Swindle, MD of networks & products at Bravo Group said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative and forward-thinking insurer especially during the current climate.

“Analytics show us that people’s mobility patterns are changing as a result of Covid-19 and we believe these emerging trends will accelerate further as our lives adapt. By Miles will give our members access to a new, alternative and highly-competitive motor market offering, which sets them apart and allows them to compete against the aggregators.”

She detailed that the by Miles products will be launching to Network Members over the next few weeks and added: “We’re excited to be leading the way for our brokers and their customers.”

By Miles founder James Blackham, who described the company as “closer to an MGA than a broker”, told Insurance Age that the challenger provider has now sold 20,000 policies and insured nearly 39m miles. However, he declined to disclose GWP.

He also highlighted that the coronavirus crisis and lockdown had led to people reviewing how they buy car insurance

He commented: “This crisis has shown UK drivers what we’ve known for a while: the way car insurance works now isn’t working for everyone. They’re rightly questioning why they should pay for insurance they’re not able to use, and asking why traditional car insurers can’t provide a flexible alternative to meet their needs.

“It has really brought home the unfairness in pricing.”

According to Blackham this April was By Miles’ busiest month and one week saw its strongest sales ever.

By Miles had led calls for traditional providers to provide rebates to motor customers who were using their vehicles less frequently during lockdown.

Blackham said: “I have always had the view that car insurance could be made fairer.

“If you are not driving it is very hard to get into an accident.”

He suggested that the reputation of the insurance market is “not coming from a good starting point”

He remarked that the coronavirus pandemic had not caused By Miles to alter its strategy but has made it grow more quickly.

“What has happened to us is we are seeing an opportunity to grow faster than we might have done.”

The MGA has been backed with Axa capacity since its inception. The business was also granted an ‘open banking licence’ from the Financial Conduct Authority earlier this year.

