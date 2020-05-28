Insurance Covidcast episode 17: As coronavirus hits has Brexit planning fallen by the wayside?

Our expert panel warns that brokers with EU trade who haven't acted already may have left it too late.

In the latest in the series brought to you from lockdown the Insurance Age and Post team moves the conversation back to Brexit and asks what brokers need to put in place if they want to continue trading in the EU.

Joining Insurance Age editor, Sian Barton we have:

Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association

Brendan McManus, CEO of PIB Group

Peter Blanc, Group CEO of Aston Lark.