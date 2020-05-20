Brokers warned to keep eye on Brexit as transition looms

There is no provision for equivalence in the IDD and this means brokers with EU clients need to set up EU entities to trade in the bloc.

Brokers with clients in the UK need to look closely at their post-Brexit arrangements even throughout the difficulties caused by Covid-19.

The British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) has warned brokers with EU clients could be forced to give them up if the UK crashes out of the EU with no deal on 31 December this year.

The UK is currently in an implementation period where it still abides by customs union and single market agreements and obeys EU rules after officially leaving the union on 31 January this year.

Steve White, Biba CEO, told Insurance Age there was every indication that the UK government was prepared to leave the EU without a deal and that the height of its ambition was “equivalence”.

He warned that even if equivalence is agreed then it will be “no use” to brokers as there are no equivalence measures in the Insurance Distribution Directive.

“The Government sees no reason why the UK and EU will not be able to find each other equivalent across all existing equivalence regimes,” he explained.

“We need to remember that equivalence is a ‘red herring’ as far as insurance brokers are concerned – there is no equivalence provision in the Insurance Distribution Directive. If the height of Government ambition is as stated above, then what we will have is a ‘no use for us deal’.”

He indicated that brokers with EU clients who have not yet started to look at how they will service these clients may have left it too late.

According to White, Biba thinks that most brokers will have some EU customers on their books so it is imperative they act now.

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) has previously issued guidelines for brokers trading in the EU which suggest that if a customer and the risk are both in the EU then all broking must be done by firms registered in the EU.

A number of UK brokers have made moves to secure European entities. Aston Lark purchased Irish brokers Robertson Low and Wright Insurance Brokers last year. PIB also moved into the Irish market with its buy of MGA Optis which is Dublin-based.

“As a broker you have to look at EU customers and ask if it is viable to keep them or should they be sold on,” White said.

“If you want to carry on your options are limited and time is evaporating. If you have not started you have probably left it too late.”

Coronavirus

He pointed out that firefighting the Covid-19 situation has “taken all the bandwidth from a broker perspective”.

White said the options for brokers were to purchase an EU broker and create a London branch or set up a new company in the EU, with all the requisite permissions, and then create a UK branch linked to that entity.

White concluded: “If there are broking firms with cases where the risk and the customer are EU-based and the firm has taken no steps regarding post 31 December 2020 activities, to act there really is no time like the present!”

