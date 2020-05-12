The working from home diaries: Jonathan Bines

AFL Insurance Brokers CEO Jonathan Bines, shares how he is coping with running the business amid the UK lockdown.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I am comfortably set up with a second screen and a multitude of electronic devices charging around me with a nice view from my desk so no complaints on that front for me!

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

The main advantage really is that working from home more often has provided me with more opportunity to think. More opportunity to focus on certain tasks without the natural daily interruptions that come with being in the office.

The main challenges I have found have come about when I need to deal with something that isn’t so straightforward, that requires negotiation - when sitting down face to face would make a difference to finding a solution to a problem.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

For me it is the obvious answer of communication. The same principles that underpin the business running smoothly in normal circumstances apply in this situation, you just have to work harder or do things differently in some cases to adhere to them. Like a lot of people, I now spend a lot of my day on the phone, on Whatsapp calls or on Zoom.

Being a boutique business with a global presence, we have always had a strong focus on getting the right technology in place, and very few if any legacy tech issues. So the business operational procedures we had already put in place at AFL have allowed us to move quickly to function normally as a global independent broker under these conditions.

For example, all staff at AFL are provided with laptops when they join allowing everyone to work from home or overseas when they are travelling. It is business and usual - on the wholesale side we’re placing accounts with reinsurers in London and around the world, as well as processing premiums and claims and servicing accounts as we normally would.

The picture is the same from our regional retail team based in Manchester, who have also adapted to this new normal efficiently and with good humour, which is what we all need right now.

So really I would say to any to any business out there that facilitating remote working for all your staff using the same systems that everyone uses in the office is absolutely critical to maintaining an efficient business going forward. And having little or no legacy tech systems holding you back is a key enabler for this.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

I am sure most people have learnt a lot about remote working during this time. As a business we have adapted more smoothly than I could have imagined. It has taught us that working from home doesn’t have to mean that there is disconnection or that things can’t get done.

In fact I think we have learnt that it can actually help us be more productive in certain ways and for sure we will take the good bits and build them into how we work in the future.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Snacking!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

Various – running, online yoga and other online classes. Namaste!