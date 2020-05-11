Covid-19: Pressure groups maintain heat on insurers with open letter

The Covid Claims Groups sent an open letter to the ABI calling its BI stance “callous and wrong” and urging industry to pay out for extended BI cover.

The insurance sector has been called upon to “restore the integrity and reputation of your industry” and resolve to honour extended business interruption claims in relation to the coronavirus.

In an open letter to director general of the Association of British Insurers, James Ollerenshaw, founder of the Covid Claims Group, urged insurers to reconsider and accused the trade body of an “abrogation of responsibility”.

On Monday 11 May the letter had 666 signatories.

Hiscox Action Group, which represents more than 200 businesses in dispute with Hiscox over BI cover has also signed the letter.

Responsibility

Ollerenshaw wrote: “The ABI’s abrogation of responsibility has come as a considerable shock to SMEs that paid extra for extended business interruption (BI) cover. In the early stages of the Covid-19 crisis, well before the current lockdown, thousands of business owners like us examined our insurance documents.

“We were relieved to see that we should be covered. Our seemingly prudent decision to pay higher premiums gave us hope that we could avoid redundancies, pay our bills, and plan for our eventual recovery.”

As many discovered this was not the case and many BI claims have been denied with Hiscox, RSA, QBE and Allianz all under fire for their positions on coronavirus pay outs to SMEs.

The ABI has also been criticised for its messaging around coronavirus and claims. The British Insurance Brokers’ Association warned the sector was “getting hammered” due to its BI stance.

Brokers

Legal experts have warned brokers could find themselves in the legal spotlight but, at present, it is insurers the various pressure groups have in their sights.

In the letter Ollerenshaw, accused the sector of “closing ranks” as the scale of the crisis became apparent and businesses were forced to close amid the lockdown which came into force on the 23 March.

He continued: “On 30 March, you published an article that implied the volume of claims would be unaffordable for your members, contradicting earlier ABI announcements that few businesses held relevant cover. Meanwhile, your members released pre-emptive statements discouraging customers from making BI claims related to Covid-19.”

Flexible

Ollerenshaw pointed out that in some areas, such as motor and home insurance providers had been more flexible. For example, customers have not had to alter their home cover if they are now using it as a workplace.

The letter continued; “The position of the ABI and its members is callous and wrong. Failure to recognise Covid-19 as a Notifiable Disease is negligent.

“Denying that it is a Public Authority Incident is preposterous. Your members have demonstrated through their actions with other customers that reason and flexibility can prevail. Why not with SMEs?”

The FCA announced last week that it would seek legal clarity around business interruption wording.

“British insurers need to show good faith by changing their approach to extended BI cover now,” Ollerenshaw wrote.



He added: “Since the ABI and its members seem determined to resist, SMEs are now hoping that the FCA will obtain a court declaration to bring much needed clarity and certainty.

“We trust its action will encompass all extended BI policyholders, eliminate injustices such as insurers determining whether to recognise Notifiable Diseases or Public Incidents at their convenience, and lay the path for swift processing of claims and pay outs.”

The letter called on insurers to pre-empt the outcome of the FCA investigation into legal wordings, resolves to honour extended business interruption claims and in doing so restore the integrity and reputation of the UK insurance market.

The ABI did not specifically comment in the letter. Instead responding with the following statement from ABI director general, Huw Evans, who said: “This is a welcome step from the FCA and insurers will look to work closely with the regulator to make this process a success.

Although the vast majority of business interruption policies do not cover pandemics and the Government has confirmed it will not seek to retrospectively amend contracts, we support any process that will provide clarity and certainty for the minority of customers who are disputing whether they should be covered.

For valid claims, leading ABI members have agreed a set of claims handling principles to ensure speedy processing, including interim payments.”

