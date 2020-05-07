The working from home diaries: Steve Smith

MD of Smith Greenfield, Steve Smith, shares how he is coping with running his business amid the UK lockdown.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

My situation is that I have been working fully remotely now for 6 weeks and have camped at the kitchen table.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

The main advantages are that I have more uninterrupted time, time saved from not commuting and an enormous saving in my cappuccino spend. The challenges are more uninterrupted time (cabin fever!) and my sudden obsession with food (poor choice of work location)!

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Honestly, this is really difficult. Having a clear internal plan and communications strategy is vital, leadership and support equally so, but this will mean different things to different people.

We are only a small business and so understanding the individual challenges people are facing is important. We largely fall in to two camps… Some feel that they have shown that they can work effectively from home, in some cases more productively and they may want to have the opportunity to continue working like this when the office opens up again. Others are finding this working from home period really difficult, impossible to work effectively with all the distractions and the expectation of ‘always-working’.

It’s a balance between commercial outcomes and all the deliverables your business wishes to maintain and looking after your people. The first being total dependent on the latter. So, keeping everybody on board with shorter term manageable targets/expectations whilst understanding and providing support to meet any individual challenges is loosely how we have gone about it.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

I think this period of remote working will definitely change the way we work in the long term and I hope we can all reflect positively on how we can explore ways of improving our working practices, its an exciting opportunity.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Food! I don’t usually eat very much but since working from home…

How are you getting your daily exercise?

This is the key for me, ten minutes of pilates first thing and then separating my work day from my evening by having a long walk or a run before dinner. I am trying not to sit at the kitchen table all day!