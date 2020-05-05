The working from home diaries: Barry O'Neill

Insurance Age finds out how Home & Legacy MD Barry O'Neill has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to the way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we talk with Barry O’Neill, managing director at Home & Legacy.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I was up and running with working from home almost immediately. I’m extremely fortunate to have a study at home to work from.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

The main advantage is probably that I have an extra four hours or so each day, as I don’t have to commute at the moment. I definitely don’t miss the tube!

One of the challenges is to force myself to take regular breaks. It dawned on me in the early days that on some occasions I wasn’t moving from my desk for three or four hours at a time which is obviously not healthy. So now I am more disciplined in taking short breaks.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Communication is the key to most issues. The structured conference calls, etc. are the easy bit; the key thing is to keep up the informal contact with the team and in particular those people who might need more contact if they are feeling particularly isolated.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

At Home & Legacy, we are already starting to think about how we “get back but better”. We have to take into account what we have learnt about remote working and how effective it has been.

The reality is that some will have preferred the change in working environment more than others, and all of those experiences and opinions will influence how we organise our business in the future.

The key thing we have learnt is that we can function very effectively on a business as usual basis when working remotely in a crisis situation.

What we need to understand now is how that looks over a longer time frame and how that affects the way people feel and the way they work.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

I sit next to a window overlooking the garden and as I am writing this it is a beautiful sunny day and the birds are singing. That’s quite a nice distraction!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

I bought a treadmill just before the lockdown, which is being well used.

I also do some boxing training in the garden with my son who is a martial arts expert so he’s showing me a few moves.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.