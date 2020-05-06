Opinion: Partners&'s Phil Barton on why focusing on price is harming the industry

What price peace of mind? Who is up for jumping out of a plane with a cheap parachute strapped to their back? Phil Barton ponders why insurance is often bought on price

An often asked question when purchasing a product is: “Is price the only criteria?”

The downsides of getting a purchase wrong can be so catastrophic that other more qualitative criteria come to the fore. If price were the only relevant measure then we would all drive the cheapest car, live in the least expensive house, and wear non-branded clothes.

So, why is it that buyers who are generally able to make balanced decisions and assess that qualitative data simply go for the cheapest insurance product?

Mactavish’s campaign for reform in the UK insurance market brings the buying of insurance into sharp focus. But is the phenomenon of buying the cheapest cover an issue created by the buyer or the adviser?

Surely, an effective insurance programme must protect investment, enable plans and support entrepreneurial ideas.

The buyer would be discerning if only he or she understood the analysis and precision that are the hallmarks of an effective programme.

The role of the adviser is critical in tailoring the insurance to the specific needs of the business. For any insurance programme to deliver on the reasonable expectations of clients each of three phases needs to be delivered: a full and thorough risk analysis; a careful and detailed disclosure of the risk; and an assessment of the policy wording to ensure it matches the client’s needs.

Of course, each of these phases requires detailed technical and analytical skills, none of which come cheap.

Furthermore, when the overall client proposition also includes ongoing service, managing mid-term adjustments and delivering an effective claims function in the event of an incident, the costs incurred – and skills required to provide the service – escalate.

So why is the market focused on price-led competition (to the exclusion of all else)? What would need to happen for the price of our proposition to truly reflect the expertise, skill and experience of a high-quality, technically competent adviser?

In order to press the re-set button on our relationship with clients it is firstly essential to clearly articulate the changing world that we inhabit and the potential for a risk crystallising and significantly impacting a client’s business. We live in challenging times with major risks emerging, such as cyber crime, climate change, professional negligence and, most recently, a major health crisis.

Secondly, the insight and understanding of a client’s objectives and attitudes is not something that can be established overnight. It requires trust to be built and a relationship to be formed.

The idea that we can quote for a business we do not understand is preposterous.

Commercial insurance can rarely be a simple transaction. We need to communicate the value that our knowledge and relationship brings to the efficacy of the insurance programme.

Thirdly, we need to park our product related thoughts firmly at the door of the client’s premises, strive to sit firmly in his/her chair and map those risks that are critical to the business.

Seamless approach

Only by adopting this approach can we truly lay out the full risk landscape, assess the potential quantum and create a programme which reflects the complete position. A seamless approach to advice, based on the needs of the client rather than a defined or restricted product suite, is required. Too often the adviser falls short of considering the impact of people risk, for example, on a business simply because their primary focus is on the property, liability and financial risks in the business.

There is no doubt that getting an insurance programme right could easily be the difference between a business surviving or failing. Where that business is the life’s work of the owner manager, its demise is devastating, not only for the owner, but also for the employees and all the other businesses dependent on its offering.

Brokers perform an incredible service for clients.

The provision of their insurance programmes enables them to take risks, invest in capital and wealth creation and, as is often said, sleep at night.

For the market to move from the wide ranging commoditisation of our offering, we need to believe in the power of the instruments that we have at our disposal, we need to invest in the analysis of risk in its broadest sense and we need to convey the value that we represent.

A rational buyer, would never rely on the cheapness of his parachute when deciding which one to purchase. So, why is insurance different? As insurance professionals, we need to communicate the risks attached with getting it wrong, the skill and judgement required to get it right and the degree of experience, knowledge and expertise that goes in to shaping the cover, wording and overall programme.

Our challenge is one of insurance buyers’ lack of appreciation for our service, and that shortcoming can only be laid at our door if we continue to fail to communicate the fantastic proposition we all have at our fingertips. n

Phil Barton is CEO of newly formed broker Partners&