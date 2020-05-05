Opinion: Biba's Steve White on supporting customers and colleagues through coronavirus

Challenging times require lateral thinking: By collaborating the sector can help customers and each other through the pandemic, says Steve White

If the pandemic had not happened managing teams virtually would be far from many managers’ visions. Discussions about the extent of business interruption (BI) cover would likely be focused on inadequate periods of indemnity. And, at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) we would be putting the final preparations in place for our 2020 conference.

Our theme would highlight how brokers are pioneering in their approach to providing insurance by innovating, strengthening their businesses and having a strong customer focus; while showing how, by working collaboratively, together we can raise the game. I planned to open conference as usual with a word of thanks, to talk about the pioneering nature of brokers and to reflect on Harold Wilson’s much used comment that “A week is a long time in politics”. Never have the late Prime Minister’s words been more true!

Those thoughts were being formed when coronavirus was still being talked about as a rather bad strain of the flu. Now, three months on, the world is in lockdown and the pandemic is being described as a once in a generation event. An event of a size that calls into question the operation of our own sector. Now really is the time to work collaboratively.

Limbo

No one firm, body or individual has the answers and, by its competitive nature, the participants in our sector have different approaches. However, regardless of individual strategies, what customers want is clarity. Brokers are in limbo waiting for answers while on the other hand, their customers are demanding solutions.

Vulnerable customers, and now we should be including businesses hanging on by a thread within this category, bought insurance in good faith. Those that clearly do not have the appropriate cover in place will accept the situation; fortunately for some, there is government support. We need to think laterally about giving clarity to those customers waiting to find out about claims or if they have the cover they need. Make quick decisions and perhaps signpost to other sources of help.

Seeking support

Biba members tell us that there are many areas where they currently need support and we are doing all we can to resolve some of these issues. In fact, Biba, with experience in pushing forward manifesto issues, now has 19 calls that we are making on insurers, regulators and Government and other stakeholders to help our members and their customers.

Some calls are simple, including asking insurers to provide a longer period of grace at renewal: a short extension on expiring terms to allow for information to be gathered from businesses or households affected by the lockdown – a call to which insurers have reacted positively. Others were calls for leniency in underwriting approaches on risk changes, such as working from home, unoccupied properties and future treatment of a business’ insolvency. Again the response has been positive.

Biba must, first and foremost look to support our members. That’s why we have made calls on Government to directly help them. Some of our members are facing difficult times, and we asked that the broking sector be eligible for Government grants for small business – Government responded and financial aid is now available.

We are also sharing information on managing teams, managing wellbeing and are calling on the Financial Conduct Authority to consider various asks that could help members.

If there were easy solutions to the situation, the UK would not be in lockdown with a testing immediate future expected. We know that many businesses are faced with accepting they have no BI cover – we welcomed the clear direction given on this in the FCA’s ‘Dear CEO’ letter. Clarity helps.

This brings me back to where I started. We want to help brokers to do what they do best, being innovative, being solution makers, being pioneers. We might be working remotely but we are not distancing ourselves from the challenges that brokers have. We may not have had the opportunity to mingle, listen and debate solutions in Manchester, but we are brokers’ front line and we will continue to act for them through whatever means we can.

Steve White is CEO of Biba