Broking break: And finally

Working from home / Pet of the month / Stepping up / Covid-19 action

Working from home

Sharon Beckett, chief executive officer of Be Wiser, shares her coronavirus WFH diary.

▶ What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I’m really lucky to have a comfortable office at home, which is great. It’s a bit too close to the kitchen though, and there’s a kind of magnetic attraction to the kettle and the fridge which is a constant distraction.

▶ What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

Professionally I’m driven by relationships and social interaction, I miss direct human contact. Zoom and teleconferencing are just not the same. Also my two golden retrievers seem to have become very high maintenance, which can be pretty distracting. On the plus side I’m not missing the commuting to Andover.

▶ Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Make the effort to talk to people whenever you can rather than relying on email, it’s more productive and gets things moving quicker. And respond quickly to every development – things are changing every single day for our customers.

▶ How are you getting your daily exercise?

We’ve engaged with an online personal trainer via Teams, and all Be Wiser staff are invited to attend the hour session a couple of times a week, it’s really fun.

Pet of the month - Mash, Cuvva’s office dog

“Mash is a miniature Dachshund who enjoys cheese and walks in the park and dislikes bedtime.”

Stepping up

Health support provider Equipsme is offering businesses with 2-20 employees free access to its healthcare plans, which are sold via brokers, and include remote GP appointments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea is to offer professional health and wellbeing advice that can be accessed from home by employees of fellow small businesses.

Equipsme has been delivering healthcare support, including online GP, counseling and physiotherapy appointments, to small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) for two years.

Managing director and founder Matthew Reed (right) said it was time for businesses to step up. “We’re offering our company healthcare plans, free until 1 August, after the predicted peak period of the virus. There’s no obligation to stay on the plan, and businesses can cancel at the end of July without paying us a penny.”

Covid-19 action

Brokers and insurers have rushed to help a number of charity initiatives dedicated to Covid-19.

Among the brokers launching projects, East Anglia-based One Broker donated more than £2,000 to a local charity’s Covid-19 Campaign. The firm has appointed Papworth Trust, which supports disabled people living in Cambridgeshire, as its charity of the year and made an early donation in April.

Meanwhile, BGL Group has launched a campaign to support community causes impacted by coronavirus. It stated that its six current charity partners will receive a boost of between £50,0000 and £100,000.

Looking at insurers, Aviva has donated a total of £15m to NHS Charities Together and the British Red Cross. The provider said its donation will support welfare and wellbeing for NHS employees, volunteers and patients, assistance for patients leaving hospital and long-term mental health support for NHS workers.

Axa UK is donating £1m to Business in the Community, supporting the charity’s recently formed National Business Response Network. The network connects national and local community groups, businesses, local authorities and charities requiring help providing food, medicine or community services with offers of help from businesses.

In addition, QBE has announced a £400,000 grant to be split among its partners in Europe. In the UK, grants will be provided to the insurer’s charity partners the British Red Cross, Crisis, Mind and Save the Children.