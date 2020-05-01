Covid-19: Are brokers taking pay cuts to get through the crisis?

After Aon stated that 70% of its staff are expected to take reductions in salary as the business tackles the economic impact of the coronavirus, other UK brokers reveal a mixed approach to the situation.

Brokers have stated that they are monitoring the financial impact of Covid-19 on their businesses, with several saying that they may need to implement reductions in salaries to deal with the crisis.

This follows a statement published by Aon on 27 April, where the broking giant revealed that around 70% of its staff will be expected to take a 20% pay cut.

In the statement, Aon chief executive officer Greg Case further explained that the firm’s named executive officers including Case himself, CFO Christa Davies, co-president Eric Andersen, chief operating officer John Bruno and chief innovation officer Tony Goland, as well as its board of directors will reduce salaries by 50%.

Equitable

He continued: “We have worked with local leaders around the world to determine the most equitable way to apply a temporary salary reduction to our broader colleague base and have developed a tailored approach based on a set of criteria, including the cost of living.

“Based on that analysis, we have set a floor in each country. This means that approximately 30% of our colleagues will see no reduction.”

Blunt instrument

However, Marsh & McLennan has taken a different approach. In a call with analysts yesterday (30 April) Marsh president and CEO Dan Glaser stated that salary reductions are a “blunt instrument” and described both pay and dividend cuts as “not necessary” for the business.

Glaser commented: “To us, salary reductions and things like dividend cuts are levers to protect liquidity. It’s kind of like survival mode stuff and we would look to other actions.

“As we saw in the financial crisis there was a slowdown in the collection cycle, but it was temporary. So solving that issue by reducing pay is an awfully blunt instrument and it can have lasting implications, starting with the notion of battering trust with your colleague base by challenging them when they are in this difficult period.

“Levers like pay cuts and dividend cuts are not necessary.”

Salaries

Insurance Age has reached out to a number of the largest brokers in the UK to find out what their approach is.

PIB CEO Brendan McManus explained that he had reduced his own salary as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

He added: “Because we were furloughing some people, I decided I would take a 20% pay cut and all our senior management team, about 75 people, have volunteered to take a pay reduction without actually knowing how long that’s going to go on for.”

McManus added that the PIB employees who have been furloughed will be getting 100% of their salary up until the end of May, at which point the business will review the situation.

He continued: “Our staff, from the feedback we’ve had, have appreciated that we’re trying to deal with people as fairly as we can and also that we’re trying to share some of the pain if there is some pain.

“We haven’t imposed it [pay cuts] on anybody and we’ll try and avoid doing it.”

Action

Meanwhile Aston Lark group CEO Peter Blanc stated that the business had not taken any action to reduce salaries at this point in time.

“It’s too early for us to be making that call but we’re keeping it under close watch,” he commented.

A spokesperson for Hyperion said: “We are well positioned to support all our employees and that’s our primary focus.

“We are not seeking support to furlough employees nor are we asking employees to take a reduction in their salaries.”

In addition, a spokeswoman for Gallagher stated that the broker would not be commenting on any specific actions taken, but added: “We continue to monitor the impact of Covid-19 on our business and will respond accordingly as the full impact of this unprecedented situation becomes clearer.

“Our focus remains on supporting our customers through these challenging times.”

Ardonagh Group and Global Risk Partners declined to comment.

