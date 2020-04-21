Complete our survey: How has your business been hit by Covid-19?
Survey aims to find out how the industry has changed its working practices, the challenges faced by professionals working remotely and how brokers feel insurers have responded to the pandemic.
Insurance Age has launched an online survey to learn how brokers are coping with the changes arising from the coronavirus crisis.
The pandemic has resulted in significant change to how insurance brokers can operate with many forced to work from home and reassess face-to-face contact.
The survey also explores what providers are doing to help brokers through this unprecedented situation.
Click here to take part in the research, which also looks at how the market is coping with the loss of key events such as the annual British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference.
All survey responses will remain anonymous, but the aggregated results will be collated to create a report and provide analysis of the data.
