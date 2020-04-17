Blog: Covid-19 will make cyber and digital insurance policies more relevant than ever

Kennedy's Elizabeth Bardsley discusses the risks brokers need to be aware of as more and more professionals work from home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the insurance industry continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, many have begun to give thought to what lasting changes will stay with us once the crisis has passed.

For example, attitudes towards flexible working are expected to permanently change as more and more professionals work from home. And in a similar vein, we are likely to see a significant impact on the popularity of cyber and digital liability policies.

The fact that more businesses are going digital and people are being increasingly forced to work from home opens up new threats in the marketplace – this means that, amidst the UK lockdown, policies covering cyber risk will no doubt become more relevant.

So, what are the risks here that insurance brokers need to be aware of in order to best find cover for their clients? And why are these specific policies likely to come further under the spotlight?

Lockdown

A quarter of the world may be in lockdown, but cyber criminals are certainly not sat at home with their feet up. Instead, over the past few weeks we have seen a rise in cyber attacks across the market which are specifically designed to prey on employees who are now working from home and organisations that are facing disruption as a result of this huge organisational shift.

Critical infrastructure, such as healthcare, is particularly at risk. Although two prolific ransomware groups (Maze and DoppelPaymer) have publicly promised to not attack medical institutions during the coronavirus pandemic, others are not so magnanimous.

A recent report from Europol titled ‘Pandemic Profiteering’ relates an attack on Brno University Hospital in the Czech Republic, which resulted in the postponement of urgent surgeries and the rerouting of new acute patients to an alternative hospital nearby.

While there is always potential for cyber attacks on healthcare organisations to have serious consequences, in the current climate these attacks carry a significant risk to people’s lives.

Hacking

Of course, businesses operating in non-critical sectors are also at heightened risk. It has become clear that criminal hacking groups will continue to exploit this period of international crisis with one simple aim - to make money.

Many of these scams are conducted by way of “phishing emails” which encourage users to click a link or download an app. This leads to them either unwittingly entering their personal information or results in ransomware being deployed on their device.

Some examples of the phishing emails we have seen so far include a link to access a fake government tax rebate scheme, a coronavirus tracking app, and an invitation to download software said to be required to enable the user to work from home.

Most cyber criminals are opportunists, so it is probable that the exploitation of coronavirus themes will remain for the duration of the public health crisis.

Employees isolated at home, experiencing increased levels of stress and anxiety and with other matters on their mind, are far more likely to click on malicious links and attachments, or inadvertently disclose sensitive information.

Furthermore, it is possible that IT teams already stretched by staff absences and distracted by the day-to-day requests generated by an entire workforce practising social distancing, may be less likely to spot a system compromise when it happens.

Attack

Tactically, a cyber attack is opportunely timed when a company’s employees are absent (such as at the weekend or during the holidays), as it is less likely that it will be noticed or circumvented.

As many companies will be experiencing serious staff shortages as a result of Covid-19, they will be at greater risk of a network attack during this period. All it takes is a few simple clicks for entire systems to be encrypted, or allow cyber criminals access to email mailboxes where they can sit, undetected, for weeks or even months.

This increased and evolving risk is likely to result in more data breaches and severe financial implications for organisations (at a time of financial uncertainty).

In addition to this, many businesses simply do not currently have the staff available to deal with the regulatory requirements following a data breach. It is likely therefore that the heightened cyber risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic will increase the take up of standalone cyber insurance across all sectors.

Review

Alongside maintaining security best practices, it would be advisable for businesses to review the cover afforded by their existing cyber policies.

Most standalone cyber insurance policies will be designed to cover employees working from home, but it is now increasingly important for organisations to ensure that their policies are broad enough, and that the definition of an insured’s computer network caters for this scenario.

It is now easy to imagine a situation where the activities of an insured’s employee, using their own personal equipment, cause the insured to suffer breaches or cyber attacks.

Elizabeth Bardsley is an associate in the cyber team of Kennedys, which is a member of London Forum of Insurance Lawyers