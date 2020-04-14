One Sure's MD on why he bought Staveley Head

Chris Lear explains why the broker, which went into administration last month, was a good buy for One Sure Insurance.

One Insurance purchased Staveley Head from administrators for an undisclosed sum last week adding £11m in GWP to its portfolio.

Chris Lear, managing director of One Sure, said that the businesses were a good fit for one another.

He told Insurance Age: “The main attraction was the synergy around our product offerings, both organisations specialise in niche motor insurance e.g. motor trade, HGV, taxi, courier and motorhome.

“Sadly a lot of people were laid-off as a result of the administration process, but there is still a lot of expertise left amongst the 24 remaining staff which again we see as a big positive.”

Capacity

The Connah’s Quay-based broker went into administration in February following problems with its capacity providers. Its original provider Qudos went bust and, following that, its relationship with troubled Danish provider Gefion also collapsed.

Lear commented: “We knew what we were letting ourselves in for with regards to the whole Gefion situation, which ultimately played its part in the administration process, but we were also aware that beyond the capacity issues there were a lot of good things on offer such as the bespoke IT systems that the company is run on.”

In terms of its own capacity Lear detailed that One Sure has a panel.

He explained: “One Sure has an extensive panel and we have built up excellent relationships with our insurer partners over the years.”

Schemes

“We have access to some exclusive schemes most of which are with A rated or secure capacity. This is great news for the Staveley Head client base as they will have access to these facilities going forward,” he added.

Lear said that One Sure has bought the renewal rights, branding rights, systems and took on the remaining Staveley Head staff members. He also said the business would look to recruit new staff going forward.

Staveley Head will continue to trade from the current premises for a few months, however its new owners will shortly begin the process of looking for new premises in or around the current Connah’s Quay.

The deal does not include Staveley Head appointed representative Policy Plan which Lear said was a separate limited entity.

He declined to comment on the price of the deal or say where the funding came from.

Competition

Lear suggested there had been competition to buy the firm. However, he did not know who else was involved in the bidding process.

“Whilst we can immediately take advantage of the renewal book by giving those existing clients access to our insurer panel and schemes, it will also bring a lot of good experienced people into our business,” Lear commented.

“Their expertise will enable us to push on from a new business point of view with Staveley Head as they offer different distribution channels to that of our core business and I’m excited to see how we can develop those together.”

Finally, Lear did not rule out more deals in the future stating they were not on his “immediate radar” but could be considered if businesses “are the right fit” for One Sure.

