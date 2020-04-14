One Sure's MD on why he bought Staveley Head
Chris Lear explains why the broker, which went into administration last month, was a good buy for One Sure Insurance.
One Insurance purchased Staveley Head from administrators for an undisclosed sum last week adding £11m in GWP to its portfolio.
Chris Lear, managing director of One Sure, said that the businesses were a good fit for one another.
He told Insurance Age: “The main attraction was the synergy around our product offerings, both organisations specialise in niche motor insurance e.g. motor trade, HGV, taxi, courier and motorhome.
“Sadly a lot of people were laid-off as a result of the administration process, but there is still a lot of expertise left amongst the 24 remaining staff which again we see as a big positive.”
Capacity
The Connah’s Quay-based broker went into administration in February following problems with its capacity providers. Its original provider Qudos went bust and, following that, its relationship with troubled Danish provider Gefion also collapsed.
Lear commented: “We knew what we were letting ourselves in for with regards to the whole Gefion situation, which ultimately played its part in the administration process, but we were also aware that beyond the capacity issues there were a lot of good things on offer such as the bespoke IT systems that the company is run on.”
In terms of its own capacity Lear detailed that One Sure has a panel.
He explained: “One Sure has an extensive panel and we have built up excellent relationships with our insurer partners over the years.”
Schemes
“We have access to some exclusive schemes most of which are with A rated or secure capacity. This is great news for the Staveley Head client base as they will have access to these facilities going forward,” he added.
Lear said that One Sure has bought the renewal rights, branding rights, systems and took on the remaining Staveley Head staff members. He also said the business would look to recruit new staff going forward.
Staveley Head will continue to trade from the current premises for a few months, however its new owners will shortly begin the process of looking for new premises in or around the current Connah’s Quay.
The deal does not include Staveley Head appointed representative Policy Plan which Lear said was a separate limited entity.
He declined to comment on the price of the deal or say where the funding came from.
Competition
Lear suggested there had been competition to buy the firm. However, he did not know who else was involved in the bidding process.
“Whilst we can immediately take advantage of the renewal book by giving those existing clients access to our insurer panel and schemes, it will also bring a lot of good experienced people into our business,” Lear commented.
“Their expertise will enable us to push on from a new business point of view with Staveley Head as they offer different distribution channels to that of our core business and I’m excited to see how we can develop those together.”
Finally, Lear did not rule out more deals in the future stating they were not on his “immediate radar” but could be considered if businesses “are the right fit” for One Sure.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Blog: How liable are brokers under Covid-19?
- Premium finance not affected by FCA relief measures, says Biba
- The working from home diaries: Michael Lawrence
- Covid-19: Carrot announces customer support measures
- Covid-19: Disrupters pressurise motor insurers to return premium
- Ethos Broking buys Compass member
- Outgoing Ageas CEO Andy Watson hailed for his broker focus