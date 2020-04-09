Blog: How liable are brokers under Covid-19?

Tim Bull and Richard Booth of RPC discuss whether claims may be brought against brokers for providing inadequate advice under the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last weeks have challenged all of us as individuals but also as professionals. The insurance industry and those working in it have been placed under increased public scrutiny.

For insurance brokers, pressures include helping clients navigate their way through a Covid-19 headwind of insurance companies declining cover for Covid-19 related losses and a host of newly drafted communicable disease exclusions now being inserted into standard policy wordings across a range of lines of insurance.

Role

On 19 March 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its expectations of insurers in response to Covid-19.

It said: “In these uncertain times, brokers have a key role to play to help consumers understand the market, the impact of Coronavirus, and search the market for products that meet their demands and needs.

“We encourage brokers to keep abreast of market developments so they can suitably advise their customers.”

However, insurance brokers, out of all professional services firms right now, may be the most obvious targets for a second wave of litigation likely to emerge as policyholders feel the financial effects of being without insurance that responds to Covid-19 losses.

In certain circumstances, company liquidators will be questioning if insurance brokers are at fault.

Claims

At this stage, it seems likely that two broad types of claim against insurance brokers will emerge.

First, those that focus on a broker’s advice to clients before insurance policies were purchased.

Second, claims relating to action/inaction by brokers as the pandemic accelerated over the last few months, likely more difficult to sustain but still possible.

The specific criticisms here will focus on brokers that failed to advise or adequately advise clients to review whether the insurance they had in place was adequate should Covid-19 losses be incurred.

If the insurance in place was not adequate, what other/additional insurance might have been available to purchase before insurers started to specifically exclude Covid-19 losses?

Liability

The basis upon which brokers advise clients before they purchase a particular policy will differ according to the profile of the client and the type of insurance they require.

For obvious reasons, Covid-19 has seen a spike in notifications to policies providing business interruption and event/travel cancellation cover. In due course, we can expect to see notifications to more specialist types of insurance such as D&O policies.

Many of the limitations on cover for communicable diseases like Covid-19 track back to the insurance market’s experience of the SARS pandemic in 2003. Over a period of time, standard policy wordings have been amended to limit the scope of cover for communicable diseases.

The risk for insurance brokers is that insurance capable of responding to communicable disease outbreaks, including Covid-19, has still been available from some insurers. Certain clients will be asking why they weren’t made aware of this when they took out their policies.

Clearly, the unexpected severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact businesses in the UK have been so affected means it may be difficult for UK clients, including those who took out policies before the disease first emerged in December 2019, to establish that, if advised, they would necessarily have purchased this type of cover.

Consequently, the litigation we expect to see against brokers will be highly fact specific.

Duties

At the moment, the known Covid-19 timeline spans only the last three months starting from the World Health Organisation’s first publicised awareness of signs of the disease at the end of 2019 up to the UK government’s decision to add Covid-19 to the list of notifiable diseases under the Health Protection (Notification) Regulations 2010.

The pace of events has been exceptionally rapid. Nonetheless, those brokers who owe clients wider ongoing advisory duties may face criticism that, despite the short period, there was still a window of opportunity to obtain insurance with communicable disease cover capable of responding to Covid-19 related losses.

If brokers failed to talk to clients about this issue during the relevant period, then some might have grounds for legitimate complaint.

Future

For insurance brokers and their insurers, the vast majority of claims against brokers are yet to emerge.

What steps the government is taking to support businesses in particular will be a critical factor in how many claims will be made and their true value.

On 25 March 2020, the Treasury Committee wrote to the Association of British Insurers asking for information about the insurance industry’s response to Covid-19.

In the US, attempts are being made to introduce legislation that acts retrospectively to nullify disease exclusion clauses. This is unlikely to be replicated in the UK despite the government keeping a close eye on the industry’s response.

However, if insurers are prepared to show flexibility in how certain policy wordings respond to Covid-19 losses then this might reduce the number and severity of claims we see against insurance brokers. For now, it is simply too early to tell.

Present

For now, in the immediate term it is worth returning to what the FCA has said already.

UK insurance brokers play a critical role in supporting their clients. The industry is displaying true resilience in dealing with high volumes of client questions and concerns about how they might best survive the economic impact of Covid-19.

Ensuring that risk management protocols are maintained whilst, like many of us, employee working practices have changed is the most obvious way that insurance brokers can mitigate against the risk of there being even more litigation against insurance brokers arising from Covid-19 in the future.

Tim Bull is a partner at RPC and Richard Booth is a senior associate at RPC.