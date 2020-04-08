Brokers challenge FCA over proposed fee hike amid Covid-19 pandemic

Insurance Age found that brokers are disappointed by the timing of the 3% rise, as well as anticipating an impact on the bottom line.

Brokers have reacted with disappointment to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) fee hike, Insurance Age has found.

The regulator revealed yesterday (7 April) that it is seeking to raise £29.9m from general insurance mediation firms in 2020/21, a rise of 3% over the previous financial year.

The FCA is also proposing to increase authorisation application fees from £1,500 to £2,500 for general insurance distribution firms.

An open consultation on the proposals is running until 19 May 2020.

Pandemic

“It is disappointing to see fee increases at this time when brokers will be looking to manage costs like all businesses,” said Simon Mabb, group managing director at Romero Insurance.

“I’m sure these were signed off pre Covid-19 hitting but I think now is the time for these to be reviewed in line with what is happening in the economy right now.”

Timing

Suzy Middleton, deputy CEO at SEIB Insurance Brokers, agreed that the timing of the decision was an important issue.

She commented: “This announcement is very disappointing. I appreciate this might have been discussed/proposed pre Covid-19 however the regulator needs to understand that brokers incomes will be reduced across most sectors. The longer we are in this position, the harder it will hit all sectors.

“What needs to be understood is that in these difficult times an organisation, to support its clients, is undertaking a higher level of work for a reducing income.”

Middleton added: “This is a very unfair approach in the current climate and the regulator should review its thinking to support the sector in any way it can.”

Income

Paul Anscombe, chief executive at Seventeen Group, highlighted the impact of the fee increase on the bottom line.

“A 3% uplift for larger firms is perhaps understandable but will only add to the burden on firms fighting for survival in the coming months,” he stated.

“Brokers are putting all of their efforts into advising and supporting clients at present and so any increase in our cost base is a blow.”

The brokers surveyed by Insurance Age agreed that the fee rise would be especially harmful due to other strains, caused by the coronavirus crisis, on revenue.

Peter Robinson, managing director at Prizm Solutions, explained: “I am very disappointed by the FCA’s decision to increase fees at this most challenging of times.

“We are a broker who specialises in the SME sector, and with the current uncertainty surrounding the long terms economic effects of the coronavirus lockdown on our clients, the very last thing we need with a potential diminishing fall in revenue is an increase in our costs.”

Impact

The FCA is intending to raise £28.4m from general insurers in 2020/21, a rise of 7.1% over the £26.6m collected in the previous financial year.

Despite the hikes, the regulator wishes to freeze its minimum fees that affect the smallest of financial services firms, planning to raise a level £21.4m from this group.

“It is welcome news to see a freeze on the minimum fees for small firms,” Anscombe added.

“The 7.1% increase imposed on insurers is a concern as this will ultimately be passed onto our clients at a time when the market is hardening and likely to react significantly in the post-pandemic period.”

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) echoed the concerns of Anscombe and the wider broker community.

David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the trade body, stated: “Biba welcomes the steps that the FCA has taken to freeze of the minimum fee and extend the payment terms for smaller firms.

“However, as the market is being asked to accommodate payment deferrals, which inevitably will have an impact on broker’s income – for some by significant amounts, it would have been helpful of the FCA to have led by example by not increasing the fee rates for brokers at this challenging time.”

