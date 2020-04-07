Troubled Staveley Head sold by administrators

Stoke-on-Trent broker One Sure Insurance has bought the Wales broker which collapsed earlier this year.

In February this year, administrators were called in and the majority of the firm’s 85 staff were made redundant.

Administrators Stephen Muncaster and Sarah Bell, both of Duff & Phelps, continued to trade the company on a reduced basis while pursuing the sale of the business as a going concern.

Sale

A statement from the administrators read: “On 2 April 2020, the Joint Administrators were successful in achieving a sale of the business and certain assets as a going concern to One Sure Insurance.

“The successful sale of the business has secured the jobs of the 22 remaining employees and enabled over 12,000 policies to continue to be administered.”

The administrators added: “The Joint Administrators are pleased to have achieved a positive outcome, particularly given the current climate, and believe that it demonstrates the Purchaser’s confidence in moving the business forward and returning it to success.”

Background

In a statement, the administrators reiterated that they were appointed following the loss of a contract with the company’s main insurer, Gefion.

Staveley Head has struggled with capacity since the collapse of its former provider, unrated Qudos Insurance. It originally replaced capacity with Gefion. Gefion and Qudos sought to sue Staveley Head for £9m last year.

Insurance Age also reported last month (6 February) that Staveley Head directors, Ashley Peters and Martin Tyler, had paid themselves £600,000 in 2019.

