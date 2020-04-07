Troubled Staveley Head sold by administrators
Stoke-on-Trent broker One Sure Insurance has bought the Wales broker which collapsed earlier this year.
Bust broker Staveley Head has been bought for an undisclosed sum by One Sure Insurance which is based in Stoke-on-Trent.
In February this year, administrators were called in and the majority of the firm’s 85 staff were made redundant.
Administrators Stephen Muncaster and Sarah Bell, both of Duff & Phelps, continued to trade the company on a reduced basis while pursuing the sale of the business as a going concern.
Sale
A statement from the administrators read: “On 2 April 2020, the Joint Administrators were successful in achieving a sale of the business and certain assets as a going concern to One Sure Insurance.
“The successful sale of the business has secured the jobs of the 22 remaining employees and enabled over 12,000 policies to continue to be administered.”
The administrators added: “The Joint Administrators are pleased to have achieved a positive outcome, particularly given the current climate, and believe that it demonstrates the Purchaser’s confidence in moving the business forward and returning it to success.”
Background
In a statement, the administrators reiterated that they were appointed following the loss of a contract with the company’s main insurer, Gefion.
Staveley Head has struggled with capacity since the collapse of its former provider, unrated Qudos Insurance. It originally replaced capacity with Gefion. Gefion and Qudos sought to sue Staveley Head for £9m last year.
Insurance Age also reported last month (6 February) that Staveley Head directors, Ashley Peters and Martin Tyler, had paid themselves £600,000 in 2019.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Phil Barton and Stuart Reid launch broker
- Covid-19: Are brokers accessing the government's furlough scheme?
- Covid-19: UK claims will pass £1bn, says Huw Evans
- Partners& shoots into Top 100 with £65m GWP
- Brokers under strain as they support hospitality clients
- Andy Watson bows out as Ageas UK CEO
- Covid-19: Industry "getting hammered" over business interruption, says Biba