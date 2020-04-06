Partners& shoots into Top 100 with £65m GWP

Phil Barton, alongside Stuart Reid and Chris Jelf, has formed the broker from MRIB and Independents, La Playa, CGI and Versatile, with initial £25m investment from Capital Z.

Phil Barton, CEO of newly formed broker Partners&, has said the organisation has been set up to challenge the broker status quo and bring back the original values of the insurance sector.

Speaking to Insurance Age, Barton commented: “Partners& has been built on a culture of partnership.”

He continued: “This is not about scale. We have no desire to be a consolidator. We want to bring high quality advice to the market and move away from some of the worst excesses.

“We want to present ourselves as a challenger.”

Deals

The development of Partners& was announced today (6 April) but Barton returned to the market last year after taking the CEO position at MRIB. He was formerly CEO of Marsh Commercial (previously Jelf).

According to Barton it wasn’t the right time to fully announce the intention of Partners& when the MRIB deal became known.

“MRIB [and Independents] was the first acquisition Partners& made. As of the timing, it made more sense to present it as inward capital.”

The other deals that have made up Partners& include La Playa, CGI and Versatile.

“We spent the last four months completing those and now have around £65m in GWP with 140 staff and nine offices in the south and Midlands.”

Specialism

The broker specialises in science and technology, energy and renewables, construction, media, digital and leisure. The business, which has chartered status, provides specialist insurance, employee benefits, risk management and claims advice to businesses and private clients.

All staff and offices have remained part of the business since the deals went through.

The business was kicked off initially with £25m of investment from private equity house Capital Z.

“We undertook an off-market process,” Barton explained.

“Capital Z were the experts and were the standout candidate. It was £25m initially to build the platform and we now have future funds available but we have an organic growth strategy.

“Every one of the acquired businesses and everyone on the board and exec is an investment partner,” he added.

Brand

Barton detailed that, as of today, MRIB and Independents would be rebranded as Partners&. The other brokers were in the process of integrating and rebranding.

Staff are also incentivised with a profit distribution programme and an employee benefits programme which Barton said was the same for everyone from board members to the most junior member of staff.

“Everyone in the firm is a partner, everyone has a common goal and we are all pulling in the same direction” he added.

In terms of tech platforms Barton revealed that the business had selected Acturis as its technology partner. The remaining brokers are also transferring on to the software house.

Skills

Barton said Partners& was committed to returning a high level of skill to the market and reiterated his agreement with Bruce Hepburn, Mactavish CEO, who outlined the following issues with the UK sector in the April edition of Insurance Age.

Hepburn wrote: “The increasing dominance of the broking sector by just a few big players, the greater reliance on standardised policy wordings, the conflict of interests at the heart of the broker revenue model, and the side-lining of technical skills across the sector are problems that will not go away and cannot be overlooked.”

Barton commented: “I concur completely with what he said.

“We need to get the skill back into the market and get away from short-termism.”

Partners& also sees Barton working with Chris Jelf again with Jelf acting as group commercial director. Former Bluefin CEO, Stuart Reid, is also chair of the board.

Barton, who worked with Jelf for a long time while he was CEO at Jelf said he was looking forward to pairing up with him again.

“He is an incredible client manager and it is a real measure of our culture and it is great to be working with him again. We’re good friends outside of work too.”

Coronavirus

The business has also managed to keep its official launch date despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting the UK.

Barton said its technology is all cloud-based which has helped staff to work remotely and it was already using video conferencing. The only change was its internal staff event which was originally planned to be held at Silverstone at the end of March.

“Instead we had a live streaming event on You Tube. It was the first time any of us had been part of a cyber conference.

“We have invested significantly in our IT infrastructure. Our COO Julia McKee is exceptional.”

Future

Looking ahead, the business is now planning its next steps.

Barton commented: “The next steps are to build the business and invest in employee benefits and risk management.

“Success will look like completing the integration, invest in a culture of partnership and creating something different and new.

“We want to challenge the status quo and avoid the pitfalls of the consolidators – that is not what we are about. We are here to challenge the market and are excited about the journey.”

