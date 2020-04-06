Brokers under strain as they support hospitality clients

Covid-19: Brokers battle colossal workloads as they look to help customers change policies and maintain cover.

Brokers are scrambling to help hotel and restaurant clients amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

These types of businesses were the first to be temporarily closed as the government implemented social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Romero group MD Simon Mabb said the first thing brokers had to do was unravel the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s March announcement that pandemic cover would pay out. This led to a lot of confusion from businesses which thought this meant all business interruption would pay out.

Now brokers are working flat out to ensure hotels and restaurants are covered for change of use.

Mabb commented: “The hotels we work with were on their knees before the government officially shut them.”

Brokers are now grappling with insurers over complex changes to insurance policies to account for the way some businesses are adapting to the situation.

Hospital

“A number of hotels have now got council contracts for NHS work, for putting up nurses who can’t get home etc,” Mabb detailed.

“Or becoming used as pseudo-hospitals.”

He said: “The challenge is a risk that is a hotel with hotel insurance is suddenly becoming a hospital. Insurers struggle to get their heads around that.”

The key problem is the liability that needs covering.

Restaurants are also undergoing changes but on a smaller scale with many switching to become takeaways or food delivery services while they cannot trade normally. This, according to Mabb, presents less of an issue for providers in terms of liability because the risks are less.

Volume

Marc Loud, partner and commercial manager of Park Insurance, said his firm was extremely busy dealing with all the changes required by clients and as such could not consider furloughing staff.

He detailed: “The issue we are having as a broker is we can’t furlough the amount of staff we need to in order to shrink our expenses.

“The scheme [the government furlough scheme] in itself is amazing and will protect most business but I don’t think it is so good for us brokers as we are now experiencing huge call volumes from customers wanting to cancel their policies, ask the question if they are covered under their business interruption, and asking if their property is covered when empty.”

He continued: “Our workloads have trebled yet we need to furlough staff to save expenses but in reality we need more staff as there is no consistent approach from the market in terms of unoccupied policies or terms of BI cover. The workload it is creating is colossal.”

Premium

Luker Rowe MD, Chris Luker, has some hotel business. He said his firm was also busy as clients were looking to reduce insurance spend in the space. He predicted that numbers for April and May would seriously suffer.

“They are reducing premium but they still have the property so we try to hold their hands through the process.”

He added: “This will end, we want to make sure these businesses are there at the end too.

“Insurers are behemoth organisations and it takes them time to make a decision. They are being helpful. Could they be more helpful? Yes.

“I am not sure insurers are in touch with the pain being felt by the SME world at the moment. But it is very early days.”

Break-ins

Loud said the sector was struggling with Covid-19 related issues as well as more general problems such as burglary.

He commented: “The majority of our clients are really struggling, pubs, clubs, fairgrounds tradesman, taxis are all not trading and it is affecting our business as we are seeing a lot of cancellations and lapsed policies.

“We are also seeing a book of unoccupied properties at a very reduced rate as insurers extended cover so I am fearful of the losses insurers may get as we are already seeing break-ins.”

He added: “We not seeing cuts in premiums just people not renewing or cancelling.”

This echoes comments made by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) last week that premium was going out of the sector due to the pandemic.

The trade body also said the reputation of the insurance space in the UK was “getting hammered” due to its response on business interruption as the crisis escalated.

Loud remarked that some providers are being more helpful than others and also criticised how the government was making the insurance industry look.

“Not all insurers are being flexible as some may not want a takeaway book their reinsurance, they may not even allow it.

“I don’t think our industry will come out of this smelling of roses and I think the government is not making the industry look great either.”

However, he did name a number of insurers which had been helpful to Park Insurance.

“We managed to get the majority of our policies on a pro rata refund, there have been some really good insurers that have allowed us to give courier use on taxis free of charge, offer laid up cover, and fire only cover. These include ERS, Pen, Markerstudy, Ocasco and JRP.”

Measures

Aqueous Underwriting launched a range of measures aimed at helping the hospitality and leisure sectors facing Covid-19 closure.

Executive director Tom Hill told Insurance Age: “The crisis seems to evolve on a daily basis.”

He said brokers were doing “a brilliant job” in helping clients to alter premium and support them to continue to trade.

Some businesses have been adapting what they do, for example, restaurants offering a delivery service.

Hill indicated that providers should find it fairly easy to be flexible about implementing this type of change.

The changes developed by Aqueous include removing unoccupied exclusions for policyholders forced to close their businesses, free liability insurance add-ons for businesses now offering takeaway services, and three-month policies for businesses uncertain about their future.

The MGA will remove certain unoccupied premises exclusions for businesses forced to temporarily close their doors to comply with government restrictions.

Aqueous will also be offering free Employers, Public and Products Liability insurance to any existing SME customers wanting to start providing takeaway food and drink delivery services.

Liquidity

Hill said: “It’s all too clear that sadly the liquidity and very existence of many UK SMEs in the hospitality and leisure sectors will come under tremendous pressure in the coming days and weeks as the government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic come into effect.

“We hope that the measures we’re offering our brokers will help business owners in these industries in some small way as they try to weather the impact of this unprecedented event.”

Additionally, Aqueous is offering its brokers new and extended renewal terms to SME businesses in the hospitality and leisure industry.

