Covid-19 Weekly update: Reputation, reputation, reputation

As coronavirus dominates the news schedules we take a look at the top broker stories on the issue in a week that saw the industry “getting hammered” by the press and MPs over its pandemic response.

The threat Covid-19 poses to the insurance industry beyond claims payment is becoming increasingly apparent.

As it has become clear that most business interruption policies simply do not cover the outbreak insurance has found itself in the firing line.

Steve White

It is thought only around 5% of BI policies will have the necessary extensions to trigger a payout for a pandemic such as the coronavirus.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) highlighted its concerned that the sector as a whole was, perhaps, getting unfairly maligned in the newspapers and by MPs.

Biba CEO Steve White added: “It is a difficult situation. This [pandemic] was never specified anywhere. It is not for MPs to criticise – we are not a charity sector.”

Later, Biba executive director Graeme Trudgill, shared even more detail to explain exactly why ‘fundamental risks’ like the current pandemic simply cannot be comprehensively insured.

Caroline Lucas MP

Questions

And, earlier this week the Association of British Insurers, which found itself attacked for the harsh tone of its pronouncement that BI won’t and can’t pay out for everything, pledged to address the questions posed by the Treasury Select Committee about the response of insurers to the pandemic.

MP Caroline Lucas also questioned the sector’s actions in the House of Commons and asked if the government could require insurance firms to count Covid-19 as a notifiable disease for the purpose of claims made by businesses impacted by the government order to close.

Business Secretary, John Glen, replied that most businesses weren’t covered and would require support from outside of the insurance space.

John Glen MP

Message

The reputation of the sector is already under fire and it will need to work together and seriously consider its messaging to the public if positive sentiment towards the sector is to be secured once the world is through this crisis.

This is something picked up on by the consultants at Oliver Wyman predicting the implicit social contract between the insurance industry and its customers will “come under intense scrutiny”.

The further reaching implications of the coronavirus crisis are yet to become clear. Insurance Age will continue to report the latest broker developments and will publish these updates weekly.

Got a story we should be looking at – let the editorial team know here