The working from home diaries: James Murray

Insurance Age finds out how James Murray, Leeds head of office at Gallagher, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we catch up with James Murray, Leeds head of office at Gallagher,.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

My wife and I are sharing the study at home. All of the IT was already in place for home working and so far we’ve not fallen out over who has the study and who has the kitchen table – although it’s still early days.

The only member of our household who doesn’t seem to respect the rota for the study is the dog. The dog comes and goes as she pleases and has interrupted a few video calls.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

The main advantage of working from home is saving the time normally spent on the daily commute to Leeds and avoiding the stresses that come with that journey.

The key challenge is replicating the culture and camaraderie that we have in the office with everyone working remotely. Every team member has their own personal challenges from being in lockdown alone or trying to manage work around young children. Having said that, I’ve been blown away by the positivity and flexibility the whole team has demonstrated as we adjust to the new working environment and continue to deliver a ‘business as usual’ service for clients.

Now more than ever, it’s important to recognise and say thank you to our colleagues for the extra mile they are going for both our clients and each other.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Regular communication is important both on a 1-2-1 basis and in teams. We have regular ‘team huddles’ for key messages and group check-ins but I think it’s important not to overdo the conference calls and video conferences. Keep them focused and punchy and consider the appropriate frequency. We’ve also got office instant messaging and WhatsApp that’s being used for more light-hearted interaction within the team and seems to be doing a good job of maintaining some of that positive office culture.

As the situation develops, we’re looking at other initiatives to keep work fun and rewarding.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

Many of our team already had the option to work from home. I actually think, following the pandemic, our team will be keen to spend more time in the office with their colleagues – although I imagine across businesses generally remote working will increase.

My hope is that in the future we will feel comfortable replacing some face-to-face meetings with video conferencing. There’s still real value in meeting in person but there are meetings we could move to video conferencing saving commuting time, reducing cost and reducing the environmental impact.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Overall I’ve found it quite easy to focus and be productive whilst working from home – that’s until the dog decides to bark for 20 minutes at the postman, a neighbour, a car, someone walking outside or its own reflection.

How are you getting your daily exercise?

I’m trying to be very disciplined and ensure I exercise daily. I’ve started jogging and I downloaded Strava to motivate me to improve my pace and distance. I’m heading out on my bike once or twice a week and my wife and I are trying to motivate each other to do a mini-circuits routine twice a week in the garden.

I’m keen to look at positives and use the lockdown as a much needed opportunity to improve my fitness. Maybe I’d have more success if I put a lock on the fridge as well!

