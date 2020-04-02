Saga profits drop ahead of expected Covid-19 hit

Broking, underwriting and travel profits all fell, as the group renegotiates its loans to accommodate for lengthy travel suspensions.

Saga has shared unaudited financial results as part of a trading update issued today (2 April).

Revenue at the group fell 5.2% to £797.3m for the twelve months ended January 2020 (restated 2019: £841.5m).

Saga reported underlying profit before tax as £109.9m for the year (restated 2019: £180.1m).

However, losses after tax nearly doubled from £162.2m to £312.8m over the same period. Both years were heavily affected by impairments of goodwill in excess of £300m.

No dividends are expected to be paid for the financial year due to the “uncertain implications of Covid-19”.

The group expects to publish audited figures on 9 April, in line with the Financial Conduct Authority’s moratorium on full financial results.

Divisions

The group stated that its underlying profit before tax figure (£109.9.m) was in line with its target range of £105m to £120m.

All areas of Saga, however, experienced a fall in underlying profit before tax.

Profit generated by retail broking fell 14.7% from £105.8m to £90.2m, while the underwriting result more than halved from £86.7m to £40.6m.

The group’s travel business took a hit of 8.3%, with profit before tax falling from £21.6m to £19.8m.

The final figure of £109.9m includes financing costs of £13.7m and other business costs of £27.0m.

Insurance

Saga said its insurance business had experienced “resilient trading” in the twelve months to January 2020.

Saga-branded home and motor policies fell by 2.9% to 1.6m. The group said an increase in retention rates had been offset by a “disciplined approach to new business”.

The trading update reported the average margin on home and motor policies as £74, which was described as “at the top end of expectations”.

Saga stated it had sold 320,000 of its three-year fixed-price policies over the period, with the offering now representing more than 20% of its policy book.

The group’s in-house underwriter, AICL, is expected to report a significant worsening of its combined ratio, rising from 62.0% to 83.0%. The group blamed higher inflation on third party damage and theft costs.

Coronavirus

The trading update stated that “the Group’s insurance business remains largely unaffected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”.

It added: “While Covid-19 may have an impact on sales of travel insurance and on the PMI product, the core motor and home business is not expected to be materially impacted.”

Saga expects a “very high level of disruption” to its travel businesses. It has suspended cruises until May and tour operations for a period of six weeks, but acknowledged that “there remains considerable uncertainty as to when travel services will resume”.

The group said that, should travel be suspended for six months, it expects to “remain in a strong position” due to cash resources of £92m.

Saga has also agreed changes to its bank debt facilities to prepare for the possibility that its travel business is suspended until January 2021.

Sale

On 17 February 2020, Saga announced it had sold motorcycle broker Bennetts to The Ardonagh Group for £26m.

In today’s trading update, Saga said it expects to “receive cash proceeds of around £23m” from the deal.

According to tabloid reports, the group had been trying to sell the motorcycle broker since 2018 due to disappointing cross-selling opportunities.

The group had initially bought Bennetts from BGL Group for £26.26m in January 2015.

Change

Discussing today’s trading update, group chief executive officer Euan Sutherland commented: “Our insurance and cruise businesses made good progress against the priorities we set out in April and we have moved to significantly strengthen our financial position, reducing debt and operating expenses and improving cash flow.

“Saga Insurance remains largely unaffected by Covid-19, however along with all other travel businesses, our travel business has been significantly impacted.”

He continued: “Organisationally, the Group had become inefficient, lost its tight focus on customers and had under invested in digital, data and brand.

“We have started the work to make the changes necessary for us to be able to deliver the truly differentiated products and services our customers expect from us.”

Sutherland replaced Lance Batchelor as group chief executive officer on 6 January 2020, following Batchelor’s retirement.

