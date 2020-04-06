The working from home diaries: Suzy Middleton

Insurance Age finds out how Suzy Middleton, deputy CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we talk with Suzy Middleton, deputy CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

Under normal circumstances, I could work from home but I have always preferred being in the office to engage with the team and be close to our customers. I am very lucky to have a study at home, so I can lock myself away.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

The main advantage for me is the flexibility in the hours I can work but, to be honest, when I am not in the office, I still work from home in the evenings.

The disadvantages have been the pressures on our IT and telephone systems. Many of the team had issues working remotely initially but luckily these have subsided.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Keep in contact with your teams regularly. We use numerous different methods: Skype, Microsoft Teams, etc. It is good to touch base visually and not only speak about work but personal things to keep morale up.

As a broker, we are on the frontline when dealing with clients who themselves are under a lot of stress, worrying about their business and their families. Supporting our teams is key from a mental welfare point of view too.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

For us, we had capacity for home working for a few key staff. This has just accelerated the capabilities of having more team members to have the flexibility to work at home, which I am sure will accelerate in the future.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

I have a six year old and four year old that both need home schooling, so juggling this with my work has been extremely hard. My office hours plus the work I do in the evenings now have to be squeezed into shorter hours to accommodate this. So it’s a very long day!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

We are very lucky to live in the country and have lots of space. PE starts in the early morning as part of the home schooling with jogging and a stretching warm-up. Then there’s a choice of football, netball or circuits which we can all do together. I have also been seen on the trampoline – quite a treat to have mummy at home to do that!

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.