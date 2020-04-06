The working from home diaries: Suzy Middleton
Insurance Age finds out how Suzy Middleton, deputy CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.
Today, we talk with Suzy Middleton, deputy CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers.
What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?
Under normal circumstances, I could work from home but I have always preferred being in the office to engage with the team and be close to our customers. I am very lucky to have a study at home, so I can lock myself away.
What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?
The main advantage for me is the flexibility in the hours I can work but, to be honest, when I am not in the office, I still work from home in the evenings.
The disadvantages have been the pressures on our IT and telephone systems. Many of the team had issues working remotely initially but luckily these have subsided.
Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?
Keep in contact with your teams regularly. We use numerous different methods: Skype, Microsoft Teams, etc. It is good to touch base visually and not only speak about work but personal things to keep morale up.
As a broker, we are on the frontline when dealing with clients who themselves are under a lot of stress, worrying about their business and their families. Supporting our teams is key from a mental welfare point of view too.
Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?
For us, we had capacity for home working for a few key staff. This has just accelerated the capabilities of having more team members to have the flexibility to work at home, which I am sure will accelerate in the future.
What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?
I have a six year old and four year old that both need home schooling, so juggling this with my work has been extremely hard. My office hours plus the work I do in the evenings now have to be squeezed into shorter hours to accommodate this. So it’s a very long day!
How are you getting your daily exercise?
We are very lucky to live in the country and have lots of space. PE starts in the early morning as part of the home schooling with jogging and a stretching warm-up. Then there’s a choice of football, netball or circuits which we can all do together. I have also been seen on the trampoline – quite a treat to have mummy at home to do that!
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Phil Barton and Stuart Reid launch broker
- Covid-19: Are brokers accessing the government's furlough scheme?
- Covid-19: UK claims will pass £1bn, says Huw Evans
- Brokers under strain as they support hospitality clients
- Covid-19: Industry "getting hammered" over business interruption, says Biba
- Former Towergate CFO Mark Mugge resurfaces at motor broker
- News analysis: Aon creates world’s biggest broker with Willis Towers Watson deal