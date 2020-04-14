The working from home diaries: Nick Houghton

Insurance Age finds out how Nick Houghton, group managing director of JM Glendinning, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we catch up with Nick Houghton, group managing director of JM Glendinning.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I work from an iPad so I can pretty much sit anywhere. On the basis that the sun shines every day in Yorkshire, I’ve mostly been sitting in my garden making the most of the emerging Spring sunshine.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

The main advantage is that I can shout directly at my teenage children for not doing their school work. I find this has more impact than shouting down the phone. As for the main challenge… working at home with my children!

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Daily communication and humour is key. We are all experiencing the same thing at the same time, so stay close and keep talking.

I’m also fortunate that we have a fantastic team and the ability to run the group remotely.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

I hope not as I miss the daily interaction. A change I’d like to see is a reduction in the amount of travelling we do, though. We’ve proved that some meetings can be completed perfectly well over a video call – or whatever you call these things!

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Shouting at children and my garden. If I’m at home, I want to be in my garden – I’m a garden nut.

How are you getting your daily exercise?

My wife and I go for a walk in the late evening. It’s something we started before all of this and enjoy doing.

I object strongly to the new throng of runners you see out and about, coughing and spluttering all over as they run past you.

