Covid-19: Brokers demand flexibility from insurers

Industry experts warn providers are not treating customers fairly as brokers call for clarity on unoccupied properties.

Brokers have criticised insurers for not being helpful when it comes to looking after clients in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Natalie Goodson, director at Peterborough-based broker Robert J Goodson, told Insurance Age that the insurers she had been in touch with had not shown any flexibility or intention to work with policyholders to help them through the crisis.

She commented: “I don’t think they’re seeing the bigger picture here – this is a national and a world problem and insurers need to be working with their customers wherever they can to try and facilitate them staying in business.

“If they can’t afford to keep going the insurers have no premium either.”

Insurance Age has previously reported that brokers are being unfairly maligned by MPs and the press over business interruption payouts.

Goodson further stated that brokers need prompt responses from insurers as to what policy coverage is available, where cover will respond and where it won’t.

“I know they can’t do it client by client, but they could give us brokers the tools on a policy basis,” she continued.

Unoccupied property

According to Goodson, one of the most critical issues now, while everyone is being asked to work from home, is that of unoccupied properties and office buildings.

She urged the insurance sector to come to a general consensus on how to handle this type of cover.

“So many people are being urged to work from home, which they’re doing on government advice, yet insurers are still saying they won’t extend the unoccupancy period beyond 30 days,” Goodson noted.

She added: “The industry should really be working together on this and saying ‘we’ll give 90 days and then we’ll review it’.

“To not be working with their policyholders at this time is not reasonable behaviour.”

Risk surveys

Goodson explained that some insurers are still insisting on risk surveys of properties being carried out, despite the government’s restrictions on non-essential travel.

In her view, this puts the client, the broker and the surveyor at unnecessary risk.

She added: “When I challenged it I was told I don’t have to attend, but as a broker I absolutely do have to attend because I look after my clients.

“Insurers are losing sight as to exactly what brokers can add to the services they offer. We’re the ones that can lift their reputation after all this, they need us on their side.”

Absurd

In addition, Adam Townley, director at Townley Insurance Brokers, warned that the industry will be experiencing problems further down the line.

He also questioned whether insurers would agree that inspecting unoccupied properties would be considered non-essential travel.

“If the client gets back to their premises in three months’ time and they realise there was a burst pipe and now the property is full of water, are the insurers going to say it’s the client’s fault for not checking it and refuse to pay out?” he questioned.

“It would be absurd to head out simply to check on a property – it’s entirely contrary to what the government guidance is,” Townley added.

“I hope insurers will be flexible on that point, but I remain unconvinced at this stage.”

While Townley accepted that insurers need to have appetite for and manage risks, he urged them to consider what they are doing and change their approach.

“The FCA wants us to bear in mind to treat customers fairly and with some of these decisions where insurers are being inflexible, it could be argued that they’re not necessarily treating customers fairly.”

SMEs

Meanwhile, Paul Beck, managing director at Direct Insurance Corporate Risks, argued that he had experienced “positive results” when speaking to providers since the crisis began.

“I’ve renewed a couple of million pound clients and for those conversations covering quite big spends insurance companies have been very flexible and quite accommodating,” he explained.

However, he noted that he expected insurers to be less helpful when dealing with smaller clients with premiums of £5,000-£10,000.

“My concern is that on the smaller stuff, where it’s more of a ‘computer says no’ type of underwriting and less experienced people on the telephone, we might not get that flexibility,” he continued.

“This is going to hurt the SMEs more and they’ve got less leverage than the bigger firms.”

Renewals

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) confirmed that the handling of unoccupied property was an issue flagged by broker members.

Biba executive director, Graeme Trudgill, told Insurance Age the trade body had asked insurers how they would handle renewals if an inspection could not be undertaken.

”Would they agree to easy renewal?” Trudgill asked. “We’ve had different results from different insurers.”

The trade body has also seen brokers reporting that clients are pulling back their insurance cover to save money.

Trudgill concluded: “Clients have been reducing cover, financially a lot of premium is going out of the market as clients shrink.”

